South Africans were wowed by a Xhosa lady who made cornflakes from scratch in under two hours in the comfort of her home

Her family enjoyed their bowls of homemade cereal with plain yoghurt and trended on TikTok with close to a million views

Cooking from scratch helps people lose weight and feel much happier from consuming nutrient packed meals

A South African woman took a page out of Nara Smith and Onezwa Mbola’s book and created food from scratch.

SA praised a lady's kitchen skills in a viral TikTok video. Image: @kuhle_jita

Source: TikTok

Kuhle Mayikana filmed a detailed tutorial on how Mzansi can make and enjoy their homemade cornflakes.

Lady makes cornflakes from scratch and impressed SA

A food and lifestyle content creator on TikTok blew many minds when she shared her now-viral video making cornflakes from scratch. She washed a bowl full of corn and popped them into a blender.

From there, she created polenta, which she mixed with milk, salt, and honey. She laid the thick paste on a pan and baked it for 20 minutes.

She then broke the block of baked corn into bite-size pieces and placed them back into the oven for another hour. After cooling down, she served the cereal with yoghurt.

Watch the video below:

Cook from scratch to lose weight and feel happier

BBC shared that homemade food is much healthier than what we consume from restaurants and other processed foods. Preparing food at home can be daunting, but it’s very rewarding for one's confidence and mental health:

“Research shows that home cooking can improve your mental health. An interesting study about individuals receiving mental health services found that learning how to cook was associated with improved confidence.

“A large study of almost 12,000 people found that those eating home-cooked meals more than five times a week were 28% less likely to be overweight and 24% less likely to have excess body fat, compared to the control group members who ate home-cooked meals less than three times a week.”

Mzansi reacts to lady making cornflakes from scratch

Social media users were impressed with the woman’s skills and commented:

@lee227 was grateful for the tutorial:

“No more buying polenta; I can't thank you enough, my lady.”

@Dee was amazed:

“How do we give you 100 of these hearts because you are the real deal.”

@MISS TEE explained:

“You should create a cornflakes-making business and make them affordable because they are quite expensive.”

@FLAMBO was wowed

“One thing about Xhosa people, my goodness, they will make everything from scratch.”

@user4917464213806 wrote:

“I thought you were joking till I saw the end product. Hats off, sweety.”

