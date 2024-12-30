Woman Gets Driver’s License After 6th Attempt: “God Really Came Through”

A local woman enthusiastically shared on her TikTok account that she finally received her driver's license

The woman said she got her driver's license after applying six times and never gave up on her mission

A few local members of the online community headed to the proud woman's comment section to congratulate and applaud her stellar efforts

After many failed attempts, a woman finally got her driver's license. Images: @nathaliericketts

Source: TikTok

Life often teaches us that failure is not the end but a stepping stone to success, urging us never to lose hope. Recently, a woman proudly shared her inspiring story about perseverance, revealing that she finally earned her driver's license after numerous attempts, proving that determination truly pays off.

Proud woman gets her driver's license

A local young lady named Nathalie Ricketts shared a video on her TikTok account letting people know that she was finally successful in getting her driver's license after her sixth attempt.

The legal driver told app users in her viral post's caption:

"God really came through for me this year."

Take a look at the inspiring TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the new driver

A few local members of the online community headed to the proud woman's comment section to congratulate her on her achievement.

@user3437307457192 said to the woman and internet users:

"The rule is never to give up."

@nathanyaricketts wrote to Nathalie:

"Congrats, and well done! Let this be the start of things just falling nicely into place consistently. You deserve it."

@chelseavansitters shared in the comment section:

"I'm proud of you."

@user2506843876143, who could relate to Nathalie's monumental success, added in the comments:

"I know that feeling when I got mine."

@mowilliams78 also applauded the young woman, writing:

"Congratulations, sweets."

3 other stories about new drivers

A first-time driver comically documented her experience parking her new car for the first time at work.

Another first-time driver reversed her vehicle after struggling to get it up a steep hill. Online users found the clip hilarious.

A new driver with three months of experience on the road joyfully removed her learner sign from her car's window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News