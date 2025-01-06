“Landlords Take Us for Fools”: Pictures of R15k Stellenbosch Rental Apartment Leave SA in Disbelief
- One TikTok user revealed the shocking condition of a R15,000 rental apartment in Stellenbosch
- The tenant expressed her frustration, with a series of pictures that showed the inside of the place
- Viewers were disgusted by the filthy state of the apartment, especially given the hefty rent she had to cough up
Yoh, imagine signing an apartment lease and walking into a place that looks like it hasn't been cleaned in years.
Woman shows dirty apartment
One tenant @aestheticianrsa found herself in this exact situation in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. She went on TikTok to express her anger for being played.
“This is what landlords and agents let tenants move into in Stellenbosch,” she captioned the post.
Tenant considers legal action
From a nasty bathroom to grimy surfaces, the place looked far from liveable. When asked by a commenter if she moved in already she said:
"I demanded cleaning but this will escalate to legal action because aint no way."
See the photos below:
See a few comments below:
@c.kyla_24 said:
"R15k a month is diabolical. 😳"
@noonehere123z wrote:
"You clean before the tenant moves in. This is so wrong."
@Lioness asked:
"💔😯 Did you still proceed to move in or cancel? Because this is solid grounds for cancellation."
@tasmiyahseedat shared:
"I don’t understand why can’t they do a deep clean before a new tenant moves in. My sister's apartment was full of grime and sludge. 🥲"
@Sixth_Grade stated:
"Same experience in Stellies. Absolutely filthy and had to scrub walls etc. No shame. 😅"
@SizaVale commented:
'Renting shouldn't be this stressful. I guess that's why people are buying houses because these landlords take us for fools."
@BarbaraTeeMatebesi typed:
"I’d never even take up the lease. 😩"
@Telly added:
"Girl this is not even the worst part, wait till winter when the mould will start to appear. 🥺"
