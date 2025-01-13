A Xhosa man recently wowed social media users with his unique and masculine way of eating ice cream

The TikTok video shows him using a knife as his preferred utensil to consume the yummy frozen treat

Mzansi netizens couldn’t stop laughing, sharing their thoughts and debating his style in the comments

A man had the internet in stitches with his way of eating ice cream. Image: @tar_bhayi_jnr_23

Source: TikTok

Who knew ice cream could spark a debate? A Xhosa gent has taken TikTok by storm with his unique approach to enjoying the classic chocolate-coated cone.

Scooping ice cream with a knife

Forget licking, this guy added some macho energy to the process. He is seen in the post on his TikTok page cutting into the ice cream with a knife, handling it like a pro.

The precision and finesse he used while slicing through the dessert is something else entirely.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok video goes viral

The hilarious video became a viral hit with more than 917,000 views and 71,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

South African people filled the comments section with jokes and amazement. It was definitely the first time for many people to see a person eat ice cream like that.

See some reactions below:

@Smurf_ said:

"Maxhosha mara every day we are fighting for you guys on this app."

@lihlegadudu stated:

"Dyan of the year. 😭😭😭"

@itssss.lee asked:

"So every meal you eat, you must always eat with a knife? 😭"

@Nesu commented:

"How real men eat ice cream for real. 🙏🏾🤣🤣"

@Thabi_Mak typed:

"Brain freeze izokukhombisa."

@FaithSethole mentioned:

"The only man who understood the assignment. 😂😂"

@NIVAAN shared:

"I never tried eating ice cream like this, but now I'm intrigued. 😂 Have to try it."

@coertzenvandermer added:

"Hang on, we have been eating ice cream wrong this whole time lol."

@yoli said:

"oBhuda can't be caught lacking. 😭😭😭"

3 Other viral ice cream stories

A video of one gent looking miserable had people wondering what drove him to eat ice cream in a rainstorm.

A video of a little boy hyped up about the possibility of eating ice cream had Mzansi peeps laughing.

A South African hun plugged the nation with an impressive milkshake recipe using Woolworths ice cream.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News