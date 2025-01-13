“Brain Freeze Izokukhombisa”: Xhosa Man’s Ice Cream Eating Technique Leaves SA in Disbelief
- A Xhosa man recently wowed social media users with his unique and masculine way of eating ice cream
- The TikTok video shows him using a knife as his preferred utensil to consume the yummy frozen treat
- Mzansi netizens couldn’t stop laughing, sharing their thoughts and debating his style in the comments
Who knew ice cream could spark a debate? A Xhosa gent has taken TikTok by storm with his unique approach to enjoying the classic chocolate-coated cone.
Scooping ice cream with a knife
Forget licking, this guy added some macho energy to the process. He is seen in the post on his TikTok page cutting into the ice cream with a knife, handling it like a pro.
The precision and finesse he used while slicing through the dessert is something else entirely.
TikTok video goes viral
The hilarious video became a viral hit with more than 917,000 views and 71,000 likes.
Watch the video below:
South African people filled the comments section with jokes and amazement. It was definitely the first time for many people to see a person eat ice cream like that.
See some reactions below:
@Smurf_ said:
"Maxhosha mara every day we are fighting for you guys on this app."
@lihlegadudu stated:
"Dyan of the year. 😭😭😭"
@itssss.lee asked:
"So every meal you eat, you must always eat with a knife? 😭"
@Nesu commented:
"How real men eat ice cream for real. 🙏🏾🤣🤣"
@Thabi_Mak typed:
"Brain freeze izokukhombisa."
@FaithSethole mentioned:
"The only man who understood the assignment. 😂😂"
@NIVAAN shared:
"I never tried eating ice cream like this, but now I'm intrigued. 😂 Have to try it."
@coertzenvandermer added:
"Hang on, we have been eating ice cream wrong this whole time lol."
@yoli said:
"oBhuda can't be caught lacking. 😭😭😭"
3 Other viral ice cream stories
- A video of one gent looking miserable had people wondering what drove him to eat ice cream in a rainstorm.
- A video of a little boy hyped up about the possibility of eating ice cream had Mzansi peeps laughing.
- A South African hun plugged the nation with an impressive milkshake recipe using Woolworths ice cream.
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za