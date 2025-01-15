A mother walked in on her toddler son taking charge of the day’s outfit and making sure his summer shorts had no wrinkles

The young man showing off his chest made things work in the kitchen and modified everything to fit his tiny physique

Social media users were floored by his independence and commented on a video posted by his mother

Toddlers do the most darn things, and their unexpected actions often floor their families, who get to experience hilarious moments with them.

A mom was stunned by her advanced toddler. Image: @mendy_motaung

Source: TikTok

One mom was stunned by her young son’s independence as he hurried to prepare his summer outfit.

Mom stunned by toddler ironing own clothes in kitchen

A mother of two beautiful babies, Mandy, was amazed by her son’s sudden independence. During the summer holidays, the little one had ample time to study the different adult routines.

He picked up the great skill of ironing and dreamt of one day applying it. The day came, and the young chap planned to look snazzy in his summer shorts but had to straighten the unflattering folds.

He placed his denim shorts on the kitchen tiles and plugged the iron into a nearby socket. He got to work and switched angles to get his desired look.

As the young man was busy with his outfit, his mom walked in on him, stunned by the foreign sight. She scolded him for playing around with hazardous objects, and he quickly scrammed.

The mother filmed an unnatural moment and uploaded the video on TikTok, which generated over half a million views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi wowed by toddler doing own ironing in viral TikTok

Social media users were amused by the forward young man:

@Uncle_Jay23 giggled:

“Strong, independent black man.”

@r e a. 💕 read the little boy’s mind:

“Even if I were a dog, I would never beg a person.”

@Syd trolled:

“We did Electrical Engineering together in 2011.”

@Max Masuku pointed out:

“He looks like someone who is going out on a date.”

@Remo. was floored by the mom’s reaction:

“Not you reporting him to Jesus.”

