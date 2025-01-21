One hun caught her man having fun with her dress and filmed him modelling in it without his knowledge

The chap blushed after realising that his feminine side was caught on camera and tried to hide, but it was too late

Social media users were floored by his reaction after seeing the camera focused on his every move

A young South African lady, Nosipho, remembered her late boyfriend by showing off his goofy side on TikTok and floored her followers.

A lady remembered her late boyfriend by making him trend on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady from KZN shared a hilarious video with her internet besties and generated over 1.4 million views.

Woman gags SA with video of boyfriend modelling in her dress

A Zulu man was caught modelling in his girlfriend’s floral dress and blushed when he spotted the camera. The gent impressively looked good in the garment as he swayed his hips.

Although he needs to work a little on his catwalk, his physique was complemented by the feminine look. Nosipho could not resist a chance to make the internet chuckle and whipped out her camera to film the hilarious video:

“Them: He was always serious.”

The gent put on a show a great show until he spotted the camera, swiftly moved away from the frame and hid behind a tiny table.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by gent modelling in bae’s dress

A lady shared a clip of her late boyfriend modelling in her floral dress.

Source: TikTok

Social media users were dusted by the man’s actions and commented:

@Pumpkin 🎀 was floored:

“It’s the way he hid himself for me.”

@Puse realised:

“I swear they do the craziest stuff when they really love you.”

@yo_boi_bujwa pointed out:

“Bro stayed in character even when he was hiding.”

@Bahlali_theresidents wrote:

“The way he disappeared into thin air.”

@Phoiey chuckled:

“He was a fairy.”

