One man in a video showed people the amount of money that he saved and put inside a simple bag

The video of the man got lots of attention on social media as people speculated about the source of the money

Netizens defended the man when some went wild with theories that the money was acquired illegally

A man in a video left people amazed by the amount of money he set aside. The man used a unique cash-saving container, a travel bag.

The video of the man has more than 300,000 views. Netizens commented on the post and shared their takes as the man was accused of pulling off a heist.

Man's savings make people suspicious

A video shared by @lebona_cabonena on X shows a man taking out notes of cash in a large travel bag. The X user captions the clip, accusing the gent of pulling off a CIT heist. Watch the clip of the bag full of money below:

SA defends man's savings

Online users were not pleased with the caption of the video. Many identified the man as a producer and artist who makes enough money to save big. Read the comments:

@Talent88127412 said:

"Let me step in to defend him. He is a producer of the well-known greatest Tsonga artist ."

@BennyMayengani added:

"Tsonga people often show their appreciation by throwing money at artists they admire while they’re performing on stage. This is honest, clean money!"

@ThisIzNino added:

"This is Hlavu The Gupta, a Tsonga producer and artist. He produces and DJs for Benny Mayengani. He actually makes more than this.. Not every black person with money is a criminal... Mlungu."

@KhozaLungi80856 argued:

"The way this money looks fresh, it seems like it was taken from the bank and straight to that bag."

@ThembarifumoS hit back:

"That one is not heist money but money from supporters. He's an artist."

