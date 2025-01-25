Man Stashes Cash Savings in Travel Bag, SA Debates Source of Tons of Money
- One man in a video showed people the amount of money that he saved and put inside a simple bag
- The video of the man got lots of attention on social media as people speculated about the source of the money
- Netizens defended the man when some went wild with theories that the money was acquired illegally
A man in a video left people amazed by the amount of money he set aside. The man used a unique cash-saving container, a travel bag.
The video of the man has more than 300,000 views. Netizens commented on the post and shared their takes as the man was accused of pulling off a heist.
Man's savings make people suspicious
A video shared by @lebona_cabonena on X shows a man taking out notes of cash in a large travel bag. The X user captions the clip, accusing the gent of pulling off a CIT heist. Watch the clip of the bag full of money below:
SA defends man's savings
Online users were not pleased with the caption of the video. Many identified the man as a producer and artist who makes enough money to save big. Read the comments:
@Talent88127412 said:
"Let me step in to defend him. He is a producer of the well-known greatest Tsonga artist ."
@BennyMayengani added:
"Tsonga people often show their appreciation by throwing money at artists they admire while they’re performing on stage. This is honest, clean money!"
@ThisIzNino added:
"This is Hlavu The Gupta, a Tsonga producer and artist. He produces and DJs for Benny Mayengani. He actually makes more than this.. Not every black person with money is a criminal... Mlungu."
@KhozaLungi80856 argued:
"The way this money looks fresh, it seems like it was taken from the bank and straight to that bag."
@ThembarifumoS hit back:
"That one is not heist money but money from supporters. He's an artist."
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za