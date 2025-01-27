A content creator shared a thrilling TikTok video of herself being helped across the 43m-high Vondo Dam wall in Limpopo by a friendly fisherman she spotted

The daring walk took place at one of South Africa's most impressive dams, which boasts a stunning 286m crest length and serves as an irrigation resource for the region

South Africans flooded the comments section with a mix of anxiety and amusement, with many admitting they were already getting nervous just watching the nail-biting journey

A woman shared a video of herself asking a local fisherman to help her cross a dam wall in Limpopo that went viral. Mzansi had to comment on her bravery. Images: @tanessa1719

Content creator @tanessa1719, known for her travel vlogs, shared the heart-stopping moment when a kind fisherman helped her fulfil her wish to cross the famous Vondo Dam wall.

The video captured their careful journey, starting with him helping her and holding her hand for guidance before she gained the confidence to walk along the wall and posed for pictures once she reached the edge of the wall.

A marvel of engineering

The Vondo Dam, established in 1985 and renovated in 1994, isn't just any water body. Located near Sibasa, Limpopo, the earth-fill dam holds an impressive 30.5 million m³ capacity and features sophisticated monitoring systems to ensure its safety.

A woman shared a post on how she asked a local fisherman to help her walk across the Vondo dam wall in Limpopo. Her video went viral. Images: @tanessa1719

Mzansi reacts with mixed emotions

@phindinkosi3 wondered with curiosity:

"I always dream of a place like this, I wonder kuchazani 🤔🤔🤔"

@JDMat24 stated firmly:

"I don't play these games 😭"

@criiche_happiness admitted:

"Not me drowning while watching this video 😭😭😭"

@Malwande Yolwa Nqenq questioned nervously:

"The question is how deep is the dam in case you lose balance and fall😩😩😢"

@mabel_M praised:

"You are brave 🤞🏾I'm already drowning by just watching 🙈🙈🙈"

@Ndivhadzo MS🏳️‍🌈🌹 joked:

"My village ppl will never allow that opportunity slide it can never be me😂"

