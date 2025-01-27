A lady amazed many people in South Africa with her Shein extensions that look like her actual hair

In the viral TikTok video, which gained over 1.9 million views, the babe showed off her hair extensions

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the outcome as they flocked to the comments gushing over the hun's look

A South African woman has left social media buzzing after showcasing her flawless hair transformation with extensions from Shein.

A woman impressed South Africa with Shein hair extensions. Image: @lexie.mk

Source: TikTok

Woman wows with Shein extensions matching her natural hair

The young lady has impressed viewers by showing how the extensions seamlessly matched her natural hair, creating a stunning and realistic look.

The video posted by the stunner herself under the handle @lexie.mk has captured the attention of many garnering over 1.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments. It has been widely shared across various platforms, with many viewers expressing their admiration for her impeccable style and hair choices.

@lexie.mk shared that she got her extensions from Shein and went on to showcase how she placed it on her hair and styled it. The woman’s ability to blend the extensions so effortlessly has sparked a wave of admiration, with many eager to try the same look.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of the hun’s natural-looking hair extensions

People were impressed by the affordable, high-quality hair option from Shein making it easier for everyone to achieve their desired hair goals.

Kungawo said:

"How much are these extensions cause I am gonna buy them to fool my friends at school."

Nozipho Xaba added:

"Can I please have the code, I tried searching using the screenshot but couldn’t get it."

Lerato@africa gushed over the hun's hair, saying:

"Hey, you look gorgeous plug with the styling gel."

Mo expressed:

"Thia s is such convenient way to doll up quickly."

A woman impressed South Africa with SHEIN hair extensions. Image: @lexie.mk

Source: TikTok

Women show off wigs from Shein

One lady flexed her latest purchase for the world to see in a TikTok video that has since gone viral online.

A young babe flaunted her wig from Shein in a TikTok video making rounds on social media.

A woman on TikTok plugged Mzansi with a bouncy curly wig from Shein in a video making rounds online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News