“Open the Window”: Plane Passengers Subjected to Killer Farts Mid-air, Funny Video Trends
by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • Imagine being stuck on a commercial plane when someone unleashes a killer fart in mid-air with nowhere to escape
  • Unlucky plane passengers were subjected to that torture and the hilarious video was shared on TikTok
  • Amused netizens flocked to the comments section to joke about who the stinky culprit might be

Photos of a man laughing and plane passengers
Plane passengers covered their noses after someone farted. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @aivanelli/TikTok
Source: UGC

Plane passengers were subjected to a foul smell in the cabin. Their reactions were captured on video after someone let out a fart with no consideration.

Funny TikTok video goes viral

One woman shared the clip on her TikTok page, @aivanelli. In two days, it had 8 million views.

People are seen covering their noses like it’s a biohazard. Lol, one brave soul even screamed, "Whoever is farting, don't fart, please. It smells really bad."

A stock photo of a woman flying on a plane
A young lady looked out the window of commercial airplane. Image: Stock photo
Source: Getty Images

Feeling gassy on planes

Feeling flatulent on a plane is quite common. When an aircraft ascends, the reduced cabin pressure causes the gas in your stomach to expand, making flatulence more noticeable.

Also, the high rate of air recirculation in aeroplane cabins can intensify the perception of odours from farting.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People slid into the comments, joking about who the stinky culprit might be. Some cracked jokes about opening the plane doors and windows mid-flight to escape the smell.

Have a look at a few reactions below:

@TsakaniSono commented:

"And that individual screaming is the one farting."

@jeniferrose20 stated:

"The guy that's yelling was the one who did it I just know it. 😂"

@Dolph joked:

"Just open the door. 🙄"

@Chinedu mentioned:

"The funniest thing is that the person who farted will still be covering his/her nose. 😩😂"

@valentinantonio64 typed:

"Open the window. 😂😂"

@Comptebusiness wrote:

"Work in silence 🤐 and let your success make noise. 😅"

@SuliatAleshe posted:

"Even the suspect is looking for a suspect. 😂😂😂"

@the_winner09_14 added:

"The accent makes it 50x funnier. 😂😂😂"

Source: Briefly News

