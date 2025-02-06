“Avocado Face Mask”: Boy Disappointed With Restaurant Face Paint, SA Pokes Fun

A boy expressed his disappointing experience with a restaurant in a video which went viral online

The TikTok clip sparked mixed reactions and the footage generated many views on the internet

People responded to the footage as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A young boy's visit to a local restaurant left him feeling disappointed as the experience at the eatery didn’t live up to his expectations.

A woman shared her son's disappointing restaurant experience in a TikTok video. Image: @_palesahm

Source: TikTok

Boy disappointed with restaurant experience

The boy's mother filmed him and shared his reaction on her social media page under the handle @_palesahm.

The young gent was looking forward to getting his face painted like Hulk a superhero that appeared in American comic books published by Marvel Comics.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, the boy looked disappointed as the look they gave him did not resemble the famous superhero. While taking to her TikTok caption @_palesahm simply said the following:

"He asked for Hulk face paint look what he got. The painter is tried shem @Spur Steak Ranches when I catch you."

The TikTok video went viral online, leaving many people with mixed reactions. It gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the TikTok video

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the young boy's reaction to his face painting.

Groove_central said:

"I just looked up Hulk face paint now yohhhh thats nowhere near him...mara maybe he was hungover."

Re3era poked fun at the boy saying:

"He got Shrek."

User replied:

"The pain in his voice when he says “ And I asked for hulk."

Bigfellakungfusep shared:

"But that is Hulk ankere he’s green wena you're supposed to be angry, not sad."

Magoro_O.M commented:

"Avocado face mask."

A boy was disappointed with a restaurant experience and shared his reaction. Image: @_palesahm

Source: TikTok

People dressed as Spider-Man leave Mzansi amused

Briefly News previously reported that a recent gem from South Africa had Mzansi chuckling as they watched a young student dressed as Spider-Man nonchalantly stroll to campus.

previously reported that a recent gem from South Africa had Mzansi chuckling as they watched a young student dressed as Spider-Man nonchalantly stroll to campus. A video of locals Spiderman costume-wearing people doing ridiculous dance moves left South Africans in laughter.

A video of a man dressed like Spider-Man has Mzansi in stitches as they watched a man sitting on top of the First National Bank ( FNB) roof.

Source: Briefly News