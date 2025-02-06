“Avocado Face Mask”: Boy Disappointed With Restaurant Face Paint, SA Pokes Fun
- A boy expressed his disappointing experience with a restaurant in a video which went viral online
- The TikTok clip sparked mixed reactions and the footage generated many views on the internet
- People responded to the footage as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts
A young boy's visit to a local restaurant left him feeling disappointed as the experience at the eatery didn’t live up to his expectations.
Boy disappointed with restaurant experience
The boy's mother filmed him and shared his reaction on her social media page under the handle @_palesahm.
The young gent was looking forward to getting his face painted like Hulk a superhero that appeared in American comic books published by Marvel Comics.
In the video, the boy looked disappointed as the look they gave him did not resemble the famous superhero. While taking to her TikTok caption @_palesahm simply said the following:
"He asked for Hulk face paint look what he got. The painter is tried shem @Spur Steak Ranches when I catch you."
The TikTok video went viral online, leaving many people with mixed reactions. It gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to the TikTok video
The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the young boy's reaction to his face painting.
Groove_central said:
"I just looked up Hulk face paint now yohhhh thats nowhere near him...mara maybe he was hungover."
Re3era poked fun at the boy saying:
"He got Shrek."
User replied:
"The pain in his voice when he says “ And I asked for hulk."
Bigfellakungfusep shared:
"But that is Hulk ankere he’s green wena you're supposed to be angry, not sad."
Magoro_O.M commented:
"Avocado face mask."
