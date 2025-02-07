Global site navigation

“R220 at Jet”: Woman Plugs SA With Valentine’s Day-Inspired Shoes
“R220 at Jet”: Woman Plugs SA With Valentine’s Day-Inspired Shoes

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A woman who was shopping at a Jet store showed fashion enthusiasts shoes they could wear on Valentine's Day
  • The short-heeled R220 pair of shoes matched the popular Valentine's Day colour and had a cute bow on top
  • Some social media users shared in the comment section that they had already bought the shoes, while others thanked the woman for the plug

A woman showed the shoes she saw at Jet.
A woman showed shoppers the shoes they could wear on Valentine's Day. Images: @lyconia_m
Source: Instagram

With Valentine's Day happening next week Friday, some people are already looking for the perfect outfit to celebrate the special day. One woman plugged Mzansi shoppers with Valentine's Day-inspired shoes from a local store, intriguing many.

Stepping in with style

A woman named Lyconia took to her TikTok account to show fashion enthusiasts a pair of red heels that could be worn for Valentine's Day, stating that the shoes were "R219.99 at Jet."

The pointed, short-heeled shoes had a bow on top that added to the romance.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on Jet's shoes

A few social media users expressed their thoughts about the heels, with some revealing that they had already bought a pair for themselves.

A woman smiling at her phone.
A few social media users responded to the fashion plug with positivity. Image: evgenyatamanenko
Source: Getty Images

@nunawakakapa told online users:

"I bought them yesterday. I'm wearing them today. Too comfortable."

A saddened @alice.mopedi confessed:

"I bought these at Zara for a heavier price tag. What a chest pain. Had I known, I would've waited."

An appreciative @noxie91beauty_dr, who took an interest in the heels, commented:

"Thank you for the plug."

@nthabisengmatheb25 shared with fashion lovers:

"I'm absolutely enjoying my pair."

A curious @taetsokatlehotau wondered:

"Do they have them in black?"

@mrsgovender9 laughed and shared:

"The problem starts when the heels start shaking. I have one pair from Jet and no more."

Source: Briefly News

