“R220 at Jet”: Woman Plugs SA With Valentine’s Day-Inspired Shoes
- A woman who was shopping at a Jet store showed fashion enthusiasts shoes they could wear on Valentine's Day
- The short-heeled R220 pair of shoes matched the popular Valentine's Day colour and had a cute bow on top
- Some social media users shared in the comment section that they had already bought the shoes, while others thanked the woman for the plug
With Valentine's Day happening next week Friday, some people are already looking for the perfect outfit to celebrate the special day. One woman plugged Mzansi shoppers with Valentine's Day-inspired shoes from a local store, intriguing many.
Stepping in with style
A woman named Lyconia took to her TikTok account to show fashion enthusiasts a pair of red heels that could be worn for Valentine's Day, stating that the shoes were "R219.99 at Jet."
The pointed, short-heeled shoes had a bow on top that added to the romance.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi comments on Jet's shoes
A few social media users expressed their thoughts about the heels, with some revealing that they had already bought a pair for themselves.
@nunawakakapa told online users:
"I bought them yesterday. I'm wearing them today. Too comfortable."
A saddened @alice.mopedi confessed:
"I bought these at Zara for a heavier price tag. What a chest pain. Had I known, I would've waited."
An appreciative @noxie91beauty_dr, who took an interest in the heels, commented:
"Thank you for the plug."
@nthabisengmatheb25 shared with fashion lovers:
"I'm absolutely enjoying my pair."
A curious @taetsokatlehotau wondered:
"Do they have them in black?"
@mrsgovender9 laughed and shared:
"The problem starts when the heels start shaking. I have one pair from Jet and no more."
