Former Minister Malusi Gigaba made a striking appearance at SONA 2025, accompanied by a companion in a silver gown, but his fashion choices sparked unexpected debate

While answering questions about his locally designed outfit, Gigaba emphasized the importance of supporting South African manufacturers and job creation

South Africans expressed mixed reactions, with many criticizing SONA's growing focus on fashion over pressing national issues

One SONA interview went viral and not for the right reasons after viewers saw Malusi Gigaba's fashion moment. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2025 turned heads for unexpected reasons when former Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba arrived looking dapper in locally designed attire, accompanied by a companion who stunned in a silver gown.

When questioned about his outfit choice, Gigaba emphasized his support for local designers, stating:

"It helps to create local jobs, to localize money, to support the South African manufacturing sector. So we should all support local designers."

Watch the TikTok video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A career in the spotlight

Gigaba, who previously held several ministerial positions including Finance Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, has maintained a significant presence in South African politics since the 1990s. The former minister, who holds a Master of Arts Degree in Social Policy from the University of Durban-Westville, has been known for his sharp fashion sense throughout his political career.

While the red carpet moment showcased South African design talent, it sparked debate about SONA's shifting focus. Many South Africans expressed concern about the event becoming more about fashion than addressing crucial national issues.

Malusis Gigaba shone through once again at the SONA 2025 but viewers wondered why the national address seemed to focus more on fashion than the country's situation. Images: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares mixed reactions

@nelsonttokologo criticized:

"SONA has turned into Durban July, asking about the fashion instead of asking about factors confronting our country.🤔🤔🤔"

@Sbong_e_Seni agreed:

"SONA has become a fashion show, journalists are letting the nation down. What about more serious topics and questions, Sis man!"

@dowbravo joked:

"I know they want to ask who is this beautiful lady on your arm😂😂😂"

@koketso.lekgau commented:

"We will never forget you my brother 😂😂😂"

@Maestro added:

"I can't look at Gigabyte the same way again. No ways. Ngeke! 😂😂😂"

@BreeBree recalled:

"I can't forget when😳 you showed us your talent."

@SoothSayer questioned:

"What is this guy doing back in government?"

@Sparks reflected seriously:

"Seeing all the alleged corrupt politicians still enjoying state benefits, while breadwinners have lost their jobs over the so-called 9 wasted years, is the most painful thing ever.😏"

Related SONA stories making waves

The MK Party's spokesperson had strong words for President Ramaphosa, but his emotional delivery left South Africans questioning his approach to political discourse.

The president's 19-year-old praise singer stole hearts at SONA with her traditional outfit, but it was her unexpected encounter with a famous rapper that got people talking.

Briefly News also reported on Papa Penny's bold fashion choice at SONA which raised eyebrows, especially after his confident claims about being best-dressed left Mzansi unimpressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News