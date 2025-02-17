A TikTok video capturing a woman's disappointed reaction to Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Gel Oil's price tag has struck a chord with South African shoppers

Content creator @tamiathiwani shared the moment she returned the R250 body oil to the shelf at Clicks, expressing what many consumers are feeling about beauty product prices

The incident sparked discussions about affordable alternatives, with many South Africans sharing their own experiences and suggesting budget-friendly options

A relatable shopping moment has gone viral after a woman shared her encounter with Vaseline's new Cocoa Radiant Gel Oil at Clicks. TikTok content creator @tamiathiwani shared her experience of picking up the body oil only to place it back on the shelf after seeing its R250 price tag.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Beauty on a budget

The Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Gel Oil, which promises to revitalize dull-looking skin with its pure cocoa butter formula, has been making waves in the beauty community. While the non-greasy formula offers benefits like improved skin appearance and quick absorption, its price range of R250 to R450 has many consumers thinking twice.

The product's premium pricing is because of a common market strategy known as price skimming, where new items are introduced at higher prices to target early adopters and create a premium image. Companies often use this approach to recover development costs quickly and establish their product as high-end, planning to lower prices later to attract more price-sensitive customers.

But, this strategy has its drawbacks. While some consumers might view the higher price as a sign of quality, many everyday shoppers are forced to either wait for price reductions or seek out more affordable alternatives like Bramley or Oh So Heavenly body oils.

Social media weighs in

@P advised:

"Just stick to Oh-So-Heavenly body oil or Bremley 😭 R250?!"

@Zimbinipsyche🇿🇦 suggested:

"Bramley body oil from Pep does the same thing. Apply when wet."

@UnbotheredThuskieJade questioned:

"Do I glow in the dark after applying it?"

@Nombu warned:

"I bought it and the rash that comes with it yhooo definitely not for sensitive skin."

@ThandoBlessing noted:

"PRIME energy drink started like this😂😂😂"

@Cindyy._.n shared:

"It smells so nice, I wish i could send you some, its more affordable this side."

@6894356804325 declared:

"Food is the only thing I compromise on 😂😂. R25O for oil?"

@GINGIEMashaba stated:

"Lol magnolia is still good ai will buy this when it's R50😂"

