South Africans were buzzing over messages on Boxer cakes which went viral on social media

The post gained massive traction on the internet gathering loads of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some expressed their thoughts

People in Mzansi cracked up in laughter over Boxer cakes with funny messages on them.

Boxer cakes left people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter over their funny messages. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Message on Boxer cakes has SA defeated

The amusing cake inscriptions quickly went viral, sparking amusement and reactions from online users.

The post was shared by social media user Betusile Mcinga on Facebook where it showcased each cake with a message on them. The store turned up big time for all the lovers who would be celebrating Valentine's Day on 14 February 2025 with their impressive idea. While taking to Facebook caption Betusile Mcinga simply said the following:

"Boxer Superstores uzifakela iPressure ngoku I ladies kule Valentines."

Why giving gifts is important in relationships

Gifts in relationships strengthen bonds, express love, appreciation, and thoughtfulness, create positive memories and make someone feel special, regardless of price.

Gift-giving in relationships can express emotions, build connections, create positive memories, validate love languages, and show appreciation. It's important to consider thoughtfulness over price, personalisation, and open communication about expectations.

Meaningful gifts must align with your partner's interests, while personalised touches like handwritten notes make them even more meaningful. Open communication about expectations helps avoid misunderstandings and ensures the gift is well-received.

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi loves Boxer’s creative idea

Social media users applauded Boxer for bringing humour into everyday moments. Some even joked about ordering these cakes for their loved ones, while others simply couldn’t believe the boldness of the inscriptions.

Thozama Fuzani cracked a joke saying:

"Woolies was found shaking."

User added:

"Mame LloMame Llo boxer is ready for Valentine."

Samantha Sammy was not here for the Boxer's creative idea adding:

"A bit extreme."

Skade Skade replied:

"Why Boxer."

Boxer cakes left people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter over their funny messages. Image: Edwin Rembsberg

Source: Getty Images

South African men’s grand gestures to their base

Briefly News previously reported that a lady was surprised by her taxi driver bae in a TikTok video, which left many people in Mzansi in awe.

previously reported that a lady was surprised by her taxi driver bae in a TikTok video, which left many people in Mzansi in awe. A man has warmed the hearts of many people across the country over his grand gesture to his bae.

An adorable clip of a high school couple has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of the man's grand gesture.

Source: Briefly News