Apple recently announced a lower price iPhone 16e to be sold this year, and netizens were not impressed

Apple has been on a roll in recent years and has been releasing products that people can't wait to get their hands on

People worldwide were left unimpressed by the press release because they found that most iPhones are the same

Netizens were deeply unimpressed by the announcement of the cheaper iPhone 16e. Images: Pascal Deloche, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

An apple a day usually keeps the doctor away, but Apple CEO Tim Cook has other plans. He announced the pending release of a lower-priced iPhone called the iPhone 16e valued at $599, to very underwhelming fanfare.

An iPhone for the common man

The announcement was made via Tim Cook's X account where he shared a lengthy 13-minute video detailing the features and specs of the new product. The product will come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple's impressive A18 chip and iOS 18.

Watch the video below:

Most popular phone in the world

During the presentation, Tim Cook stated that the iPhone is the most popular phone in the world. He didn't cite any statistics but that statement wouldn't be too far from the truth. Even in places like South Africa, iPhones are very popular but incredibly expensive. New iPhones tend to launch with eyewatering prices ranging in the 10s of thousands.

The new iPhone comes with a $599 price tag that could sky rocket in Mzansi. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

This new phone aims to change that by offering top-notch specs found within the latest iPhones but at a much more affordable price. Still, Mzansi will have to brace itself for a massive price hike because iPhones tend to be costly in the country. Netizens weren't happy about the new phone and many expressed their disappointment.

Read the comments below:

@NiglB37426 said:

"Uggh! We needed to be teased for this???"

@bstrat515 asked:

"Who remembers when Apple actually cared about their customers?"

@Tim7Buck2 mentioned:

"I cannot listen to you man. This is why apple will fail, because you're a CEO that models himself after others, speak like others. Not genuine at all."

@maubaronv posted:

"lol, I completely forgot they were launching something today. It's sad their new product is sad, their AI is sad. All that's left is their succulent MacBook pro, please don't mess that up, I'm begging you."

@njriverrat88 commented:

"Just close your eyes and listen to this. We need a new phone company."

@AnthonyMceo shared:

"I made the switch to Samsung last year. Innovation at Apple died with Steve Jobs."

@uubzu said:

"You don’t have enough charisma to be the spokesperson for your products. I am putting this charitably."

