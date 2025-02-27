“The Youngest Student Enrolled at NYU”: Woman Shows 12-Year-Old Professor

A woman attending a college in New York shared that a 12-year-old genius visited her school to explain calculus

Soborno Bari, the young genius, became the youngest professor in the world at seven years old

Members of the online community were amazed and resorted to jokes after seeing the woman's professor for the day

A student in New York showed a 12-year-old showing her calculus. Images: @itsniasimoneho_ / Instagram, peterspiro / Getty Images

A young woman attending Medgar Evers College, CUNY in New York, America, recently had a humbling experience when she attended one of her lectures. To many online viewers' surprise, standing in front of the student's class was a pre-teen enlightening her and her classmates about calculus.

Child professor teaches students

Nia Simone shared on her TikTok account that her 12-year-old professor for the day was a boy named Soborno Bari.

"He's the youngest student enrolled at NYU," she informed app users.

A surprised Nia noted that Soborno was visiting her tertiary institution and showing the class a calculus presentation, even though she shared in her TikTok post that he was 'teaching.'

Who is Soborno Bari?

Soborno Isaac Bari, born on 9 April 2012 in New York, is a Bangladeshi-American prodigy and author who became the youngest lecturer in the world at seven years old. As the youngest student to enrol at NYU, he plans to pursue a bachelor of science degree in maths and physics this year.

Soborno Bari has already applied to PhD programmes. Image: @sobornobari

His parents Rashidul and Shaheda Bari recognised his ability to solve maths, physics, and chemistry problems when he was two and started recording and posting his level of genius online.

Internet jokes about 12-year-old professor

Thousands of internet users could only add humour to the comment section after Nia showed them her lecturer that day.

One person even called Soborno Young Sheldon, a fictional character and genius from the American sitcom television series of the same name. The character is based on Sheldon Cooper from the 2007 award-winning show The Big Bang Theory.

@craxiclair jokingly asked the student:

"Is he teaching himself?"

@tipnyc laughed and said to Nia:

"Ma'am, sit in the front and go learn something."

After seeing Soborno do his thing, @envyliq told the app users:

"I would be sick with jealousy."

A playful @gkwa6 added in the comment section:

"Be friends with him now so he can get you a job at whatever company he starts. Get me one, too!"

@lsmartsl had Nia laughing when they mentioned the following:

"I can’t even get my 13-year-old to complete his anti-vaping assignment."

@peacefully031 humorously shared with the online community:

"I’m scrolling past because when you put letters in front of my numbers, I know I don’t need to be in that class."

