South Africans will experience the "uncommon opportunity" to witness the seven planets aligned in the sky

Known as the Great Planet Parade, some planets will require people to use telescopes to properly see them

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration explained when is the best time to see the planets aligning and when the next occurrence will take place

The Great Planet Parade will see the seven planets aligning. Images: ANDRZEJ WOJCICKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY, Images By Tang Ming Tung

Source: Getty Images

The Great Planet Parade, a colloquial term describing the occurrence of the seven planets visible in the sky in one night, is set to take place soon, with South Africans afforded the opportunity to witness the rare celestial phenomenon.

When is the upcoming Great Planet Parade?

On Friday, 28 February, the seven planets in our solar system - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus - will align for a few minutes after sunset, an event that won't happen again this decade. So, it is definitely an opportunity many would not want to miss.

America's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) explained on its website that people would have to consider how high the planets will appear above the horizon to see them with the naked eye.

"This is crucial because Earth's atmosphere near the ground dims celestial objects as they rise or set. Even bright planets become difficult to spot when they're too low."

Spotting the 7 planets

NASA shares that Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible without the use of a telescope or any other optical aid, while Neptune and Uranus may be harder to spot.

Catching Neptune in the sky would definitely require a telescope. The device is also recommended for Uranus. Although the latter planet is bright enough to see with good eyesight, it is still faint and needs dark skies and details about its location.

Spotting Neptune and Uranus will require people to use telescopes. Image: m-gucci

Source: Getty Images

NASA shares that while the Great Planet Parade, which does not affect gravity or human life, isn't a single-day event, it affords "an uncommon opportunity to look up and appreciate our place in our solar system."

Upcoming planetary alignments

According to the information hub Star Walk, the last time planets aligned was on 8 April 2024 during the solar eclipse and was visible in North America. It did not specify how many planets were visible.

NASA shares that in late August 2025 and late October 2028, four and five planets, respectively, will be visible before sunrise. In late February 2034, five planets will be visible after sunset, with Mercury and Venus being tricky to observe.

