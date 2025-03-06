A content creator shared an easy-to-make lunchbox idea featuring a cheese sandwich coated in crushed Doritos that's quick to prepare

The innovative recipe transforms ordinary white bread and cheese into a crispy, flavorful treat by dipping the sandwich in egg wash and coating it with crushed Doritos before pan-frying it

Parents in the comments section were enthusiastic about trying the creative lunch option, with many expressing gratitude for the simple yet appealing meal idea they could recreate

One woman shared a video showing what she prepped for her nephew to eat at school. images: @samkelisiwe_momo

A South African content creator has impressed parents with her innovative and easy-to-prepare lunchbox idea that turns a simple cheese sandwich into an exciting meal kids won't want to trade.

Food content creator @samkelisiwe_momo showed how to make a crispy Dorito-crusted cheese sandwich that she prepared for her nephew's lunchbox. The straightforward recipe requires minimal ingredients and preparation time, making it perfect for busy parents looking to add variety to their children's school lunches without spending hours in the kitchen.

The content creator walked viewers through her simple preparation process, starting with two slices of white bread.

"I started by having my bread sides, the crusts I removed. I always save them for bread crumbs, don't worry," she explained, showing how she repurposes the crusts to minimize waste.

After removing the crusts, she placed cheese slices between the bread pieces and used a fork to press down the edges, creating a sealed sandwich pocket. Next came the transformation from ordinary to extraordinary:

"I put the egg wash on my bread and I dunked it, rather dipped it, in crushed Doritos."

The Dorito-coated sandwich was then pan-fried until golden and crispy on both sides.

Balancing nutrition and appeal

While creative recipes like Dorito-crusted sandwiches add excitement to lunchboxes, nutritionists recommend balancing fun foods with nutritious options. Jessica D'Argenio Waller, a nutritionist and mother, shared that packing lunches is about finding the right balance between foods children will eat and foods that provide necessary nutrients.

Her approach involves including a variety of food options from different categories and rotating among them each week to prevent monotony while ensuring nutritional balance.

Exposing children to diverse foods from a young age helps foster an appreciation for various flavors and nutritional choices. While they might not immediately embrace every healthy option, pairing familiar favorites with less familiar foods encourages exploration and eventually broader food acceptance.

A woman shared a clip showing how to make a dorito and cheese sandwich. Images: @samkelisiwe_momo

Parents excited to try the recipe

The simple yet creative lunchbox idea resonated with many parents and caregivers who were eager to recreate it for their children:

@YandaVee humorously admitted:

"I'm the kid, I am making this for myself 🥰"

@Sphiwe Nunu showed immediate interest:

"You have gained a follower 🥰🥰🥰"

@Malindy expressed gratitude:

"You just gained yourself a follower 🤗I'm going to do this for my kids nje ngamanje thnx cc pls continue helping us with creativity and delicious meal."

@Itumeleng joked about the appealing recipe:

"Thank you 😍 I'm now adding myself on the lunch box cos wow these kids eat so nice."

@mawamawele@bonny n dark asked for clarification:

"Hey, what are you adding to the eggs? Please help, I wanna do it for my kids."

@Let's eat with momo replied:

"I added a little salt to the eggs. Just a little to taste."

@mapulasrmapula planned to share it with family:

"Will try this for my grandson's lunch box. DEFINETLY following you👌👌🥰."

@prettyB inquired about another aspect of the recipe:

"How do you make bread crumbs 😔 sorry for wrong spelling," receiving a helpful response from the creator: "You can put the bread in a heated pan and not add anything else until it's dry and toasted then crush it and add a little seasoning. You can also use the oven or airfryer 💓💓"

