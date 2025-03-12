South Africans were collectively disgusted when a food delivery guy got caught taking a sip out of a customer's order

The gent was filmed without him knowing and was trying to do it in the sneakiest way possible by checking to see if anyone saw him

Netizens couldn't believe what they saw and shared some of their experiences with the food they received from apps

South Africans were left stunned after a delivery gent was captured snacking on someone's order.

Food delivery has become a life saver for many who are too busy to cook, but sometimes it has downsides. Netizens were left in shock after a hungry food delivery guy got caught taking a sip out of someone's order.

Can't hide the act

TikTok user msotraa_04 posted the clip of the delivery guy looking around to check if the coast was clear for him to take a quick sip without him being caught. Unlucky for him however, someone filmed him from above. The caption of the clip read:

"POV: You're waiting for your delivery and find your drink 75% full."

See the video below:

Delivery from hell

South Africans were collectively disgusted by the act. Many people shared how their drinks came to them without it being full and that some of their food was suspiciously handled. Food delivery drivers have such busy schedules, and one commenter pointed this out, saying that the guy may have needed to have a drink after a long day.

Delivery drivers have to whizz about busy streets throughout South Africa's metropolitan areas.

That thought was quickly shut down by commenters who said that even if the man was tired, he shouldn't have drunk from the order because it wasn't his in the first place. Others simply made some funny jokes about the situation.

Read the comments below:

siya_kuhle said:

"No more buying uber eats or Mr D... For safety's sake, who knows what else they're doing😳😳😳😳 Probably spitting on our food."

nomazas mentioned:

"They should stop selling beverages poured into those cups, for delivery. Bottled and sealed or don't bother."

Kwènadi Kasèy ❤️ commented:

"Not to say yesterday the driver knocked at my door and didn't find me, guess what?... He ate muh food😞"

emmadalas2 posted:

"They are hungry, you must understand."

Esihle shared:

"Knowing myself I would have shouted "yeyi wena" while taking a video 😭"

sbongileeee.m said:

"I’ve always known, because there’s no way we get our drinks opened already before they get to us 😭"

Filoe.M mentioned:

"Reason why I buy straight from the restaurants plus it’s cheaper than on apps 😔🕊"

Briefly News previously reported that an American actor and stuntman who has been in SA for eight years, discovered Marmite and Beefy Bovril for the first time and showed them off to his followers.

A young lady, TikTok user @lisa.m.beth, ordered pants from Temu, and what she received left her rolling in laughter, with online users joining in after viewing the clip on the video streaming platform.

