A young lady showcased the harsh reality of being kicked off the family medical aid, which left SA talking

The TikTok video gained massive traction online, and the woman shared her feelings about public healthcare

Mzansi netizens were stunned as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A young woman took to social media to share the harsh reality of losing access to private medical aid and relying on public healthcare.

Harsh reality of being off family medical aid

The hun's video has gained traction on TikTok, as she showcased her visit to a public hospital, which unveiled the challenges faced by many South Africans who cannot afford private healthcare.

While taking to her TikTok account under the handle @bonnet.bae, the stunner revealed how her family’s medical aid had previously covered her but was now navigating the public health system on her own. @bonnet.bae also expressed that she was "kicked" off the family medical aid.

In the video @bonnet.bae unveiled the shocking conditions in the hospital, from long queues to limited resources, not well-kept toilets and more.

Her experience resonated with many South Africans, sparking a debate about the country’s healthcare system. While some sympathised with her struggle, others pointed out that this is the daily reality for millions who rely on state hospitals.

@bonnet.bae took to her social media to express her feelings about public healthcare saying:

"iPublic clinic is not for the weak, ngl though the nurses were super nice."

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi shares its thoughts on public healthcare

The clip raised discussions on the affordability of private medical aid, with many young adults finding it difficult to maintain coverage after leaving home. The rising costs and financial independence mean that many are forced to rely on the public system, even if they previously had access to private healthcare.

Many headed to the comments section to share their own experiences and others reminded her that public hospitals, despite their challenges, provide critical care to those who need it most.

Vusi said:

"When I'm sick, the thought of having to go to a public clinic boosts my immune system."

South African suggested:

"Bestie if you’re unemployed,d get an affidavit that says you’re not working and ask them to put you back ku medical aid."

Tumi shared:

"I have never bee sick since they kicked me out of the medical aid, the thought of the public hospital makes my immune system strong."

Snow expressed:

"Surviving on immune boosters to avoid getting sick."

Hoyi Noyi wrote:

"At Least it's free in America, you'd be paying R90 000 for the exact same service."

Deidre Jacobs added:

"Getting kicked off the MA made me depressed."

ThandoThandaza95 commented:

"This is actually one of the cleanest toilets."

