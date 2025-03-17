Cape Town firefighters set social media ablaze with their carnival parade performance rehearsal

The viral video shows muscular firefighters dancing shirtless in their uniform pants behind a slow-moving fire truck

South Africans couldn't contain their excitement over the annual tradition that happens before the Cape Town Carnival

A post of Cape Town firefighters giving people a taste of what was to come during the Cape Festival went viral. Images: @officialeventscapetown and Alexandros Michailidis/Getty Images

Content creator @officialeventscapetown, who regularly posts about happenings in the Mother City, shared footage of Cape Town firefighters dancing in the streets as part of pre-carnival celebrations. The video shows a group of firefighters performing with a fire truck slowly rolling behind them on a barricaded road while onlookers cheer from the sidelines.

What caught viewers' attention was the firefighters' looks. The male firefighters appeared shirtless but wearing their uniform pants with suspenders, while female firefighters sported sports bras with their uniform pants. The celebration showcased their toned physiques as they danced to loud music pumping from speakers.

The content creator captioned the video:

"Low key our favourite moment every year 🚒🔥 T-minus 24hours until City of Cape Town fire fighters turn up the heat with their blazing spirit and sparkling smiles at the Cape Town Carnival."

Watch the Facebook clip below.

The Cape festival

This performance served as a teaser for the main event, with the Cape Town Carnival held on March 15, 2025, at the Green Point Fan Walk. The carnival celebrated its 15th anniversary with dazzling floats, electrifying performances, and stunning costumes in a celebration of creativity, culture, and community.

A post on the firefighters' rehearsal for the Cape Carnival went viral. Images: @officialeventscapetown

Public reactions to the hot firefighters

The video of the firefighters' performance generated numerous comments from social media users, with many expressing their appreciation for the display.

@Yolanda_Booth_Burton suggested:

"You guys look good, should join the police force, lots of energy there🔥"

@Aletta_Steyl compared them favorably to other services:

"They look BETTER than the police force and army... They take pride in themselves..."

@Zamile_Mazibuko made a city comparison:

"Durban needs to do better. I've never seen a dept. of such good looking people 🤣🤣🤣"

@Rose_Mosiane praised their work ethic:

"The most hardworking fire squad in the country👏🏽 They deserve to put their hair down once in a while."

@Oscar_Kubwalo joked:

"Busy dancing my house is burning here 😄🤭"

@Rhonda_Janse_van_Vuuren suggested:

"For those who watch Chicago Fire... I see a Mouch there too 🤣. These guys should make a calendar like the Aussies do."

@Devon_Hendricks offered criticism:

"They could've done something educational in of being stri**ers for the world, they could've educated our kids, they could've raised awareness on fires. There are so many educational tips they could've taught us."

@Nkululeko_KaMpilo_Mchunu commented:

"Hope the SAPS is taking the challenge."

