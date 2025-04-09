“I Don’t See Myself Surviving”: SA Lady Shares Major Shocks of Living in Japan, Mzansi Amazed
- A South African lady who moved to Japan shared some major culture shocks that she experienced
- Her detailed post helped Mzansi citizens understand the kind of life she now leads in a foreign country
- Social media users shared their thoughts in over 118 comments after learning about Japan from the woman
A South African lady who recently moved to Japan shared the culture shocks she’s experienced so far.
She listed them in a now-viral TikTok post that caught the attention of a total of over 180k views.
SA lady living in Japan
Juliette, a South African lady living in Japan, shared a series of culture shocks that she has experienced since living in the country. Number one on her list is fruit, she could not believe just how much of a luxury the fruit was as it was pricey.
Juliette was impressed by the safe and reliable transport compared to what she was used to in Mzansi. The explorer was not exposed to many insects until she moved to Japan:
“Fighting new creatures you never knew existed.”
One of the greatest luxuries for people in Japan is that they can walk around at night. This wowed the South African girl, who would never try that if she were still in the motherland. Juliette was not quite thrilled about the banking system in her new home and said:
“South African banks are actually quite advanced. I can’t send e-wallets here.”
Nonetheless, the now-Japanese girl was amazed by claw machines that actually work and allow her to win. She collected a couple of stuffed animals:
“My experience of living abroad as a South African. It's always important to weigh the good with the bad.”
One more thing she missed about home is the sunny December, Japan experiences a cold festive season:
“December is not the same in winter.”
See the TikTok post below:
SA responds to lady living in Japan
Social media users were amazed by the woman’s new lifestyle and commented:
@Ally_Jes🇿🇦 wrote:
“We take our SA banking system for granted. I can’t remember when I last withdrew money at an ATM.”
@kyaraYuko🇿🇦 asked:
“How much do you recommend I save to go to Japan?”
@J in Japan 🇯🇵🇿🇦 responded:
“For a holiday or for moving here? If you want to move here, then I would suggest around R20k+, but it depends on how much you will spend in your first month before getting paid.”
@Shane wrote:
“It must be so nice to walk around at night.”
@🌙𝗠𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲🔥 ⛎ shared:
“I want to move to Japan so badly.”
@𝕂 𝔼 𝔻 𝕀 𝔼 𝕄 𝔼 𝕋 𝕊 𝔼 laughed:
“Claw Machines are such a scam in SA.”
@Lynn said:
“I love how it's a mix of positive and negative.”
@Minister of Transport D commented:
“Apparently, to send money to someone, you have to deposit it at the bank; you can't do it on the banking app. I don't see myself surviving without my Capitec app.”
