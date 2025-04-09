“Welcome to My Mkhukhu”: Woman Gives Tour of Modern Shack, Impresses Mzansi

Tshedi Chobane, living in a shack in a part of South Africa, gave people a tour of her home, showing parts of the structure's modern exterior and interior

Tshedi welcomed online viewers to her mkhukhu, which had two bedrooms (one belonging to her and the other to her son), a lounge and a kitchen

Several members of the digital community filled the post's comment section with love and positivity after seeing the home on their For You Pages

A local woman gave people a tour of her shack. Images: @motshedisi_10

Source: Instagram

While taking part in the mkhukhu challenge, a local woman gave online viewers a tour of her home, which had a modern feel to it despite being a shack. The structure's interior left many people in awe and showering the homeowner with compliments.

A tour of the shack

Tshedi Chobane recently took to her TikTok account and said to app users:

"Welcome to my mkhukhu."

Starting in front, the woman (who didn't provide the location of her home) showed her growing garden sprouting green vegetables and plants before showcasing her veranda.

Tshedi then headed inside to reveal her open-planned kitchen and lounge, followed by her tidy bedroom complete with white walls and bedding, giving the room a clean and spacious feel.

One room Tshedi didn't show was her son's room, as he was taking a nap at the time.

Take a look at the woman's two-bedroom home in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi proud of woman's shack

Several local members of the online community left positive messages in the post's comment section. Some also noted that Tshedi shouldn't call the structure a shack but proudly call it a home.

TikTokkers weren't shy about praising the woman's efforts with her home. Image: Hiraman

Source: Getty Images

An impressed @ntombimambamba wrote to the woman:

"Girl this is such a brilliant idea yadi bricks, especially for the rain. It is beautiful."

@florance.mbele added in the comment section:

"Very nice and clean. Keep it up, girl. The big house is coming."

Noticing the bricks on the ground, @thabomadiakgole33 asked Tshedi:

"Your paving... Can you walk with high heels?"

Tshedi laughed and replied to the TikTok user:

"No, let's not."

@puleng.motlatsi.m was appreciative and shared in the comments:

"Thank you for sharing. It is a very nice and clean home."

@thiboskgomo said to the proud homeowner:

"Just say, 'Welcome to my home, sweet home.' Don't class yourself, sister. You have done a good job, better than those who rent."

@jabulanimike2 had the same thought, writing:

"It's your house, not mkhukhu. Please be proud of yourself. Your house looks amazing."

3 Other stories about Mzansi shacks

In another article, Briefly News reported how social media users couldn't believe a Cape Town man's home was a shack when they saw its interior.

reported how social media users couldn't believe a Cape Town man's home was a shack when they saw its interior. A woman transformed her simple shack into a stylish and modern home. People praised her creativity and home design skills, while others expressed concerns about practical aspects.

A local lady took to a popular Facebook group to show her large shack's modern interior. Online users responded with positive messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News