South Africans were impressed by a lady who created her aloe vera soap from scratch and shared the tutorial online

The woman used organic products and posted her homemade product in a now-viral TikTok video

Social media users appreciated the tutorial and interacted with the innovative content creator in the comments

A South African content creator who embraces an unconventional lifestyle shared an impressive video of herself creating her soap.

The woman filmed a detailed tutorial of her homemade product and went viral, generating over 300K views on TikTok over a couple of days.

Woman makes aloe vera soap

A South African lady, Amanda Dube, stunned Mzansi when she showed off her innovative side by creating an aloe vera soap from scratch earlier this week. The woman went by the river with a fresh aloe vera plant, which she cut up and scooped out the gel from.

The content creator then melted a jar of glycerin-based soap cubes and mixed them with the aloe vera gel. To add scent and appealing visuals, the lady added dried rose petals into the mix and set it to harden.

The soap came out perfectly, and the creator was impressed. The lady shared with Mzansi that she's now selling the product. Dube captioned her now-viral post:

“Safe, gentle, and natural soap.”

Dube is best known for her scrumptious meals that she cooks by the river on a hot rock. She managed to gain over 179K followers and 1.9 million overall likes on TikTok for her innovative content.

Most of her videos have millions of views from people around the world who are drawn to her creativity.

Watch the TikTok video below:

6 benefits of aloe vera on skin

Aloe vera is a famous ingredient in the skincare market. An article by Eating Well shared six ways aloe vera is beneficial to the skin:

Soothing sunburn and skin injuries

Aloe vera increases collagen synthesis, cross-linking, which soothes skin injuries and sunburn.

Moisturises skin

Aloe vera contains humectant substances that attract water from the air or deeper into the skin.

Fading dark spots and stretch marks

Aloesin and aloin, found in aloe vera, are known to fade dark spots and stretch marks.

Managing acne

Aloe vera contains salicylic acid, urea nitrogen, cinnamic acid, phenols and sulphur, which all inhibit the growth of fungi, bacteria and viruses.

Soothing skin conditions

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties which benefit people suffering from psoriasis and other conditions that cause flare-ups.

Slowing signs of ageing

Aloe vera contains both vitamins C and E, which help prevent the formation of free radicals, which are the molecules that cause cell damage.

Mzansi impressed by lady creating soap

Social media users were stunned by a woman’s aloe vera soap:

@Alkebulan wrote:

“This is exactly how life should be. There are too many consumers, and we have lost ourselves.”

@Sibongile | Natural Hair 👑✨testified:

“Aloe vera helped me with my acne, heat rash and overall skin health.”

@sinazo915 shared:

“We have these at home. We once tried it and the rash my skin had after? It’s not for sensitive skin.”

@Noluthando Amo commented:

“You are very creative, well done. I wish you the best.”

@Jabzinto said:

“I've been longing to make my African soap.”

@Wamkhulu wrote:

“I would buy this soap.”

@Amanda asked:

“Are you selling them?”

@amanda.dube12 responded:

“Yes.”

