An Afrikaans man shared a clip of himself translating English words into Afrikaans, and South Africa decided to help him out

The gent has an intense passion for farming and has a YouTube channel dedicated to what he gets up to

People across the country shared their suggestions on a word that the dude said, but many seemed to miss his message

An Afrikaans man received help from Mzansi after he attempted to translate an English word. Images: EK WIL BOER

An Afrikaans man inspired many South Africans to help him translate an English word into Afrikaans. The gent shared a video about how difficult it is for an Afrikaans individual to speak English. He then translated several Afrikaans words and stopped with the word lekker. The end of the video emphasised that the word doesn't need a translation.

Help is on the way

Facebook user EK WIL BOER shared the clip with his thousands of followers. The account has a description that reads:

"We explore farms across Namibia to learn where, how and with what farmers around Namibia farm. From crops to livestock and everything in between. We share real stories, farming tips and insights into all things farm. Want boer is lekker."

The end of the clip is what sparked many South Africans to help translate the world lekker, even though they didn't have to.

Watch the video below:

Farming is a passion

The rest of the gent's content is based on farming and more farming. He has multiple videos showing what different people are up to on their farms and some tips on what to do in certain situations. One clip shows a teaser on where people can safely inject a cow.

The man has posted tons of farming content on his Facebook page. Image: Thomas Barwick

The rest of the dude's content is recorded in Afrikaans. Additionally, the man loves filming episodes about his adventures.

People across South Africa had a lot to say about the man's clip.

Read the comments below:

Clarence Beyers said:

"It's kind of an all-rounder word, but it's our word in SA because it's just lekker man 😊"

Diane Lavi mentioned:

"There are lots of Afrikaans words that can't be translated 😊"

Thabo Ralefala commented:

"English speakers, Sotho speakers, Tswana speakers, everybody understands what lekker means, so no worries."

Malcolm James Patterson posted:

"Lekker must be the most used Afrikaans word, followed closely by "braai", which by the way is the first Afrikaans word most European immigrants learn, as we are a hospitable people."

Martin Martignone shared:

"Nice, good, enjoyable, pleasant, awesome... Pick your choice but none of them rolls off the tongue as lekker..."

Helena Steinhilber said:

"Well, you are speaking English pretty well... So carry on speaking English!"

George Mileham commented:

"Because farming is very nice."

A 27-year-old lady bought an old, run-down home for her mom, renovated it and changed it into something truly impressive.

