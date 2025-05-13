A woman filmed a man peeping at her in a unisex bathroom at a local restaurant in May, who asked her to join him even though they were strangers

The video sparked debate about the safety of gender-neutral toilets, with viewers sharing similar experiences and expressing concerns about potential violence

One commenter revealed the same man had previously followed her around a Food Lovers store, pestering her to come home and cook for him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared a creepy experience she had at a local unisex bathroom. Images: @kganya_shalom

Source: TikTok

A disturbing video of a man harassing a woman in a unisex bathroom has gone viral, reigniting the debate about the safety of gender-neutral toilets in South Africa. Content creator @kganya_shalom shared the footage from a local restaurant in May, captioning it:

"This is why I hate unisex bathrooms🫠"

The video shows the young woman recording herself in the bathroom when a man suddenly appears and peeks at her. When she notices him, he doesn't leave, but instead asks her to join him. The woman, clearly shocked, asks what he wants since she's using the bathroom. The man persists, saying he's waiting for her to come and join him.

When she points out that he doesn't even know her, the man finally walks away, leaving the woman visibly frustrated and shaken by the experience. Her facial expression shows just how uncomfortable the encounter made her feel.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The unisex bathroom debate

The incident highlights growing concerns about the safety of gender-neutral toilets. Whilst these facilities offer benefits like shorter queues and allowing parents to accompany children, they can also create opportunities for inappropriate behaviour.

Unisex bathrooms have become more common as businesses aim to be inclusive, particularly for transgender individuals who may face discrimination when using single-sex facilities. However, the design can lead to uncomfortable situations when boundaries aren't respected.

Some of the main concerns about gender-neutral toilets include increased risks of harassment, people being too embarrassed to use them properly, and religious objections from those whose beliefs prohibit sharing such spaces with the opposite sex.

A local woman shared a video showing how she experienced a creepy situation in a unisex bathroom. Images: @kganya_shalom

Source: TikTok

Viewers share their experiences

The video struck a nerve with many South Africans who shared their own concerns and experiences.

@Àn çy commented:

"Yoh, unisex toilets are the worst... Such disrespect👍"

@ndumigumbi agreed:

"Having unisex toilets in this country was such a bad idea🤞🏽🤞🏽"

@xolly hoped:

"For his girlfriend to see this..."

@officialmaye_ revealed a shocking connection:

"No way😭😭😭I actually recognise this guy!!! He followed me around the grocery store: Food lovers, asking me to come home with him so I could cook for him. I kept telling him no and to leave me alone😭Luckily, I was with my best friend at the time who swore him off!"

@itsjess_hun demanded accountability:

"Let him go viral until his poor wife finds out."

@Ms M 🫧 raised serious safety concerns:

"But this video also needs to be seen by the owner of the place. This unisex bathroom thing isn't safe. What if he didn't say all that and instead just dragged her into the bathroom and threatened her, then grabbed her?!"

Other drama stories

Briefly News reported on a woman who confronted another lady at Moja Café in Johannesburg for allegedly coming on to her man, with the heated exchange going viral on TikTok.

reported on a woman who confronted another lady at Moja Café in Johannesburg for allegedly coming on to her man, with the heated exchange going viral on TikTok. A young South African man broke down in tears whilst revealing his father's betrayal of his mother, who was sacrificing her happiness for her children's sake.

Mzansi was floored when a lady discovered her grandfather's side chick at church and decided to tell her grandmother, whose reaction was unexpectedly calm.

Source: Briefly News