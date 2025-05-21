A lady made waves on social media with her R12k renovations in her rental home, which wowed Mzansi

In the TikTok video, she showcased how she restructured her dining area while outlining the cost breakdown for each item she used for the space

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post, raving over the finished product

One hun proved that style doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag as she showcased her stunning rental apartment renovations.

A woman in South Africa impressed Mzansi with her beautiful dining transformation in a TikTok video. Image: @myharmonichome

Source: TikTok

Woman R12k renovations in rental apartment

Taking her social media account under the handle @myharmonichome, the woman unveiled a beautiful dining table, which she got from @Home Clearance centre.

She then went on to find chairs as suggested to her at Decofurn Furniture, but due to her budget, she couldn’t afford them. Thankfully, she found the same chairs she spotted in the store on Facebook Marketplace for a much cheaper price.

@myharmonichome said she did not like the colour of the chairs, so she decided to remove the varnish to stain them darker to match her table. The stain matched her table well, but she was impatient with the staining process. She then used Jik to remove the brownish colour, but the wood did not absorb the stain properly, according to @myharmonichome. So, she opted to spray paint them black instead.

She then went on to showcase the budget-friendly transformation, which left Mzansi peeps in awe. Her clever dining chair upgrade stood out to many. The dramatic facelift after she used black spray paint to give them a sleek, modern finish. The simple DIY trick instantly elevated the look of her dining area and showcased how small changes can have a big impact.

The transformation included a framed artwork that she painted entirely on her own. She then explained how she placed the artwork on the wall by drilling holes, etc. The space was completed with two wall sconce lights on each side of the artwork, and she added a vase on the table.

@myharmonichome broke down the cost of each item she used during her DIY project, stating that the dining table was valued at R8,000, dining chairs at R2,000, wall sconces priced at R500, canvas at R650, vase at R400, stems at R200, and paints at R350. Altogether, she spent a total of R12,100.

South African netizens were impressed with how she stretched her budget from refreshing furniture to adding modern touches. The woman’s eye for design and savvy spending earned her praise for turning a rented space into a warm, stylish sanctuary.

Watch the video of the lady’s home makeover below:

SA amazed by woman’s stunning dining makeover

The online community in Mzansi was in awe of the lady’s beautifully transformed dining space, flooding the comments section with their reactions.

Bheki said:

"I loved watching this. It looks gorgeous."

ThandileQ expressed:

"Those chairs went through a lot, I knew the results would be stunning."

LUBE wrote:

"Final results. Where did you get the lights from?"

Refiloe Hlabioa raved over the woman's work, saying:

"You are a talent."

Chantey commented:

"Beautiful, where’s the vase from?"

