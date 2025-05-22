The former South African president Jacob Zuma left Mzansi ladies swooning in a recent video

The politician rocked an impressive traditional Zulu outfit, and the clip gained massive traction online

Comments poured in from social media users who raved about the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader

The former South African president Jacob Zuma has set tongues wagging online after a clip of him dressed in full traditional Zulu attire surfaced on social media.

South African ladies drooled over Jacob Zuma’s traditional attire. Image: SIMON MAINA and Per-Anders Pettersson

SA ladies swoon over Zuma’s traditional Zulu outfit

The 83-year-old politician, known for his strong ties to his Zulu heritage, donned the regal outfit during an event in KwaZulu-Natal, drawing admiration from many, especially Mzansi ladies.

Zuma, wearing a leopard-print headband, traditional beads, and a classic Zulu shield and spear, appeared confident as he walked. The video, shared on TikTok under the handle @hheeeesheeee, quickly went viral, sparking an unexpected wave of praise from South African women.

Despite the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader’s controversial political history, this latest appearance reminded many South Africans of his deep cultural connections and his role in preserving traditional practices. Some online users also pointed out that the outfit suited him better than his usual formal political attire.

Traditional clothing holds deep significance in Zulu culture, and public figures embracing such heritage can positively influence the younger generation.

This moment of admiration for Zuma is a rare turn in public discourse, showing that in Mzansi, tradition and presentation still carry weight and sometimes, even former leaders can win hearts with a simple return to their roots.

Watch the video of Zuma rocking his traditional attire below:

Mzansi ladies drool over Zuma's Zulu attire

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to rave over the former South African president, saying:

Emihle_Ntsasana said:

"Now I understand you, Laconco, my sista."

Stoane gushed over Zuma, saying:

"The only man that matters in South Africa."

Ncumisa Garishe wrote:

"Who’s this young charismatic man."

Sewela62 shared:

"Mr Jacob Zuma, my president, my crush."

Mmane CEO Zanele commented:

"He looks so healthy than before."

Kamziya expressed:

"The only Zulu man that matters."

User commented:

"The best president South Africa has ever have in him I believe, salute to kumkani."

1Thando Sibiya shared:

"It's my first time seeing such a handsome young man."

South African ladies swoon over Jacob Zuma’s traditional outfit. Image: Ullstein bild

