TikTok comedian Troy Shepherds went viral after perfectly impersonating Donald Trump's aggressive style during his White House meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa

The content creator hilariously recreated Trump's obsession with white genocide claims, complete with fake news accusations and awkward phone interruptions

South Africans flooded the comments praising Troy's spot-on Trump impression, with many saying he sounds more like the American president than Trump himself

A young man who posts funny content shared a video impersonating US President Donald Trump that went viral. Images: @troysheperds

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator has left the country in absolute stitches after sharing a brilliant impersonation of Donald Trump following his controversial White House meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Troy Shepherds, who regularly posts funny content about current affairs on his TikTok page @troysheperds, delivered a pitch-perfect parody of the American president's aggressive style during the tense diplomatic encounter. The comedian's video captures Trump's obsession with white genocide claims, complete with his signature "fake news" accusations and rambling speaking style that had viewers laughing until they cried.

In the hilarious clip, Troy channels Trump's exact mannerisms, including moments where he pretends to take phone calls mid-conversation, while delivering lines like:

"A million white farmers have been killed, my friend Elon Musk says it's happening there in South Africa!"

The impersonation captures Trump's fixation on farmer killings and his constant references to Elon Musk, who was present during the real meeting and has been vocal about South African issues.

One SA content creator shared a video showing a funny skit he created after the Trump-Ramaphosa meeting. Images: @troysheperds

Source: TikTok

The real White House drama

Troy's comedy gold comes after the actual explosive meeting between Trump and Ramaphosa on 21 May, where the American president ambushed his South African counterpart with false claims about white genocide.

During the encounter, Trump played videos showing white crosses and opposition leader speeches, insisting they proved his allegations about systematic persecution. The meeting became increasingly awkward as Trump repeatedly interrupted Ramaphosa's attempts to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

The real drama unfolded when Trump displayed printed articles claiming to show evidence of white farmer killings, while flipping through papers. Ramaphosa remained composed throughout the presentation, occasionally craning his neck to look at the screen while maintaining his diplomatic demeanour.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to comedy gold

Many South Africans rushed to the comment section with praise for Troy's incredible Trump impersonation and comedic timing.

@Smitty asked:

"Has Trevor Noah reacted to the meeting between Trump and Ramaphosa?"

@Michelle commented:

"Very thankful for Mr. Trump, who shines a BIG spotlight on what's happening in South Africa 🙏🏻 These awful politicians need to be held accountable and exposed."

@Sanet Van Der Walt noted:

"Apparently, saying something enough times is as good as evidence. America has no more diplomacy."

@DK.boy added:

"Trevor Noah said that the reason SA got help very late is because in our protests, we looked like we were dancing."

@Lebo gushed:

"Okay, Donald, put your wig back on. We know it's you 😭 This is too good, omg!"

