Briefly News is proud to launch the second edition of its Young Money Makers: Career Pioneers series

This Youth Month, we’re celebrating young South Africans under 35 who are making bold moves in their careers

The impressive participants come from different fields but share one thing in common: determination

The eight participants of Briefy News' 2025 Young Money makers. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

This year’s Young Money Makers highlight the extraordinary career journeys of eight young South Africans. These pioneers overcame adversity to create their own success. Now, they share their empowering stories with Briefly News and our readers.

About the Young Money Makers

The group includes digital creators, entrepreneurs, developers, health workers, creatives, and bankers. Each one is building a name and making an impact in their space. Their stories remind us that the youth are full of ideas, energy, and drive.

Commemorating the youth in South Africa

In South Africa, Youth Month is celebrated every June. It honours the youth of 1976 who stood up during the Soweto Uprising. It's a time to reflect on the past but also look forward.

This month also sheds light on the challenges young people face today, from unemployment to access to education and resources. That’s why this series matters. It’s a chance to show what young people are doing right now, despite the odds. These are real stories from real people who are chasing goals and changing lives. Whether it’s through business, tech, health, or the arts, their work speaks for itself.

A group of career pioneers shared their stories of success. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Briefly News' 2025 Young Money Makers follows the success of last year's initiative, which empowered young entrepreneurs. One of the 2024 participants even landed a brand ambassadorship with a major banking company after sharing their story.

The Young Money Makers series is more than just a celebration. It’s a platform for inspiration. Briefly News is committed to spotlighting the voices of young South Africans and giving them the recognition they deserve.

Throughout June, we’ll be sharing interviews through short features on our website and social media.

