An Afrikaner soldier shared his remarkable weight loss journey on TikTok, dropping from 135kg to 106kg in just five months through dedication and lifestyle changes

The content creator's transformation shows the power of discipline over motivation, proving that consistent effort and healthy habits lead to lasting results

South Africans praised the soldier's determination, with fellow service members and fitness enthusiasts showing support and asking for advice on his methods

A Bloemfontein-based SANDF officer showed off his incredible weight loss journey. Images: @weppies

An Afrikaner soldier has captured the attention of South Africans with his incredible weight loss transformation that saw him shed 29kg in just five months.

Content creator @weppies shared a powerful before-and-after video on TikTok, showing his journey from December 2024, when he weighed 135kg in his army uniform, to May 2025, when he proudly displayed his new physique at 106kg. The video has inspired many viewers who are struggling with their own fitness goals.

The transformation didn't happen overnight. @weppies documented his entire journey, sharing videos of his gym sessions, healthy meal preparations, and daily weight tracking. His content shows the reality of weight loss, it requires consistent effort, balanced nutrition, and regular exercise.

The soldier's approach focused on creating disciplined habits rather than quick fixes, proving that real change comes from lifestyle adjustments.

A soldier from the SANDF took to TikTok to document his weight loss journey. Images: @_weppies

Why discipline beats motivation

Weight loss journeys often start with high motivation on Monday morning, but that feeling rarely lasts. Many people experience the initial excitement of starting a new diet or exercise routine, only to find themselves back to old habits within a week. The difference between success and failure lies in understanding that motivation creates the spark, but discipline fuels the journey.

This approach helps people who tend to procrastinate or make excuses. Beginning the work is often difficult, but once you start seeing results, you gain a sense of accomplishment that keeps you going. The key is doing what needs to be done every day, regardless of how you feel.

Mzansi shows support

The soldier's transformation has resonated with many South Africans, who flooded his comment section with praise and questions about his methods.

@hugotaljaard asked with amazement:

"Wow... how did you do it?"

@weppies replied:

"Calorie-deficit diet and calorie-blast exercises every day of the week."

@francois praised his dedication:

"If only all soldiers would follow in your footsteps and have that determination, you should actually lead by example, big ups to you 😎😎😎"

@darkir noted:

"He is from the Armour environment just next to Airborne Soldiers in Bloemfontein. He allowed himself to be this while 44 Parachute Regiment is training daily."

@justinkightley, a fellow soldier, shared his own experience:

"As a fellow soldier, well done. I went from 120kg to 90kg. Never give up. 🫡"

@cl_ka requested:

"🙏 Please train all our service men, including the SAPS, to stay fit. You're an inspiration 🫡 and thank you for your service, SIR."

@glambymotso found motivation:

"I'm starting today😭😭😭 for the millionth time, thank you for motivation."

@aliarc asked:

"What was your motivation?"

@weppies responded:

"My health, and of course, to be in the best shape of my life at 50."

@tank_bk observed:

"You look way younger in May as compared in December 2024. Well done, and I know this isn't easy"

