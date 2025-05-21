A Gauteng woman shared her incredible transformation journey on social media after losing weight following the birth of her third child

Her powerful message about starting despite fear and self-doubt connected with many South Africans looking for motivation

Followers praised her dedication to fitness and healthy eating habits, with many asking for advice on beginning their journeys

A Gauteng-based woman shared a video showing how she lost weight after her third pregnancy. Images: @nozipo_t

Source: Instagram

A South African woman has inspired thousands after posting her remarkable weight loss transformation on social media. Content creator @nozipo_t, who regularly documents her fitness journey on Instagram and Facebook, shared a moving video in May showing her body before and after her incredible transformation.

The video begins with clips of her when she was overweight, showing her belly area and stretch marks after her third pregnancy, before transitioning to recent footage where she looks noticeably slimmer and more toned. The later scenes capture her during workouts, running marathons, and proudly displaying her new physique with confidence.

In her powerful caption, she addressed the internal struggles many face when trying to make significant life changes:

"What if I can't do it? That question used to stop me in my tracks. Self-doubt is loud — it tells you you're not ready, not enough, not capable. But I tried anyway. Imperfect. Unsure. Afraid."

She continued with an empowering message:

"What if you can? Trying doesn't mean getting it right every time — it means showing up. Even on the messy days. Even when it feels impossible. I didn't start perfect. I just started. And slowly, doubt turned into progress. Fear into fuel."

Her post ended with encouragement for others:

"This is your reminder: You don't have to feel ready. You just have to start. You can do it, queen!"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Her fitness and nutrition approach

From her previous videos, followers have learned that @nozipo_t began her weight loss journey after giving birth to her third child. Her transformation didn't happen overnight but came through consistent effort and lifestyle changes.

Her workout routine includes weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, intense cardio sessions, and regular running. She also shares glimpses of her balanced diet, which includes smoothies for breakfast, salads with lean protein for lunch, and controlled portions of chicken with vegetables for dinner.

She maintains a structured eating schedule, starting her day with water before exercising, having breakfast at 9 AM, lunch at 1 PM, a small snack of chia seeds and natural yoghurt at 4 PM, and dinner at 7 PM. Her meals focus on whole foods, appropriate portion sizes, and tracking calorie intake.

A local woman shared an inspiring video on social media showing how she lost weight after her third pregnancy. Images: @nozipo_t

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to her transformation

@pru_lifestylevlogs supported her message:

"Imperfect. Unsure. Afraid, it's possible and yet it can be done, Sana🔥🔥🙌❤️"

@candice_malau noticed another benefit:

"It's true that weight can make a person look older🥲Well done queen👌❤️"

@buyiyols complimented her:

"Wow, you look absolutely gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥"

@afrika_select was taken aback:

"What,😮 I'm so motivated."

@ntombikayz cheered her on:

"You did that!🙌🏾😍"

@akanjimary_modupe asked for help:

"Is there a chance for me?"

@aznha_amlain admired her results:

"You look beautiful 😍😍✨"

3 other weight loss stories

Briefly News recently reported on popular singer Lloyiso sharing his surprising fitness transformation, revealing that he "never thought he could do it".

recently reported on popular singer Lloyiso sharing his surprising fitness transformation, revealing that he "never thought he could do it". DJ Prince Kaybee sparked debate after giving his followers advice about fat cells and weight loss strategies on social media.

Reality TV star and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has caused concern among fans after recent photos showed her looking noticeably thinner, with social media users speculating whether her dramatic weight loss was intentional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News