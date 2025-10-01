A Zimbabwean woman gave a full tour of her automated smart kitchen featuring voice-controlled lights, a smart fridge and pop-up sockets built into the countertop

The luxury kitchen includes presence sensors that turn lights on and off automatically, ceiling speakers connected to all TVs, and a smart tap that displays water temperature

The video went viral with over 500,000 views and 15,000 reactions, but viewers were distracted by how the woman pronounced one word

A man from Zimbabwe showed his wife giving a tour of her smart kitchen but viewers were distracted by how she pronounced the word 'Google'.

A woman in Zimbabwe has left viewers amazed and amused after showing off her fully automated smart kitchen that responds to voice commands. The video, shared by her husband @Mudiwa Hood on 22 September 2025, gives a full tour of the luxury kitchen designed by Zimbabwean companies.

The woman starts the video by saying, "Hey Google, set up the kitchen," and immediately all the lights come on - from the ceiling lights to the lighting inside the cupboards. The kitchen features black granite tiles on the walls, gold lighting throughout, and white granite countertops, creating a stunning modern look.

She explains that everything is automated, starting with a socket mounted on the walls with various ports that can be customised. Moving to the pantry, she shows the presence sensors that automatically switch lights on when you enter and off when you exit.

The smart fridge is particularly impressive. She stated:

"You just double-knock on the glass door, and you can see what's inside without opening it, perfect for checking if you're running out of groceries." The screen switches off automatically after you're done looking.

Her favourite feature is the pop-up socket built into the kitchen island countertop. With a double-tap on top, the socket rises for use, and another double-tap makes it go back down. There's also an extractor fan that pops up from the countertop with a long press to collect steam while cooking.

The kitchen includes ceiling speakers connected to all the TVs in the house, so she can ask Google to play her favourite music whilst cooking. She also shows off a smart tap that displays the water temperature and lets you adjust how the water flows, with a special rinse feature for quickly cleaning glasses.

Viewers get distracted by the woman's pronunciation

While the kitchen features are impressive, viewers couldn't stop laughing about one particular thing: How the woman pronounced the word 'Google'.

@Nyasha Flavia Gwasira joked:

"Gugu, can you cook mazondo for me. Kkkkk, beautiful?"

@Tariro Madakasi teased:

"Haibo, sisi, how many favourites you got now in that kitchen?"

@Nomatter Noxiey Jonas requested:

"Hey Gugu, make me some rice and sichuuuu, don't forget kosolo."

@Cynthia Cindy said:

"If soft life were a person."

@Chichie Chimax related:

"Me and poverty, let us sit down, yooooh..."

@Darlington Mazorodze joked:

"When I grow up, I want to be like Mudiwa, but unfortunately, very soon I will be turning 40! I don't even own a goat."

@Cleopatra Chande wondered:

"Me imagining the maid's qualifications..."

Smart home automation in Zimbabwe

Content creator @MudiwaHood showed off work done by local Zimbabwean companies: automation by Leevox and carpentry by Melawood Interiors. The kitchen proves that luxury smart home technology isn't just available in first-world countries.

Everything from voice-activated lighting to automated appliances can be installed by skilled local professionals. The combination of modern technology with beautiful design creates a space that's both functional and stunning to look at.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

