Local voice-over artist Sinemivuyo Mpulu got together with the woman who voices the adverts for Mzansi Magic

Apart from lending her voice, the woman, Zesuliwe Hadebe, has also starred in various shows, including Generations and Home Affairs IV

Many South African internet users flocked to the comment section to share how amazed they were with the pair's talents, while others joked about being voice-over artists themselves

A local voice-over artist shared that he met the woman who voices the adverts on Mzansi Magic.

Sinemivuyo Mpulu, a talented young South African voice-over artist, bumped into the voice behind the adverts on Mzansi Magic, Zesuliwe Hadebe. The online crowd reacted with admiration, and others took the comical route, stating that they were also voice-over artists for various adverts.

On 11 September, 2025, Sinemivuyo uploaded the video to his TikTok account, where the two playfully showcased their vocal talents. The voice-over artists both announced that the shows Inimba and Shaka iLembe were to air during certain timeslots.

Who is Zesuliwe Hadebe?

Zesuliwe, also known as Zesu, gained her acting experience at the University of Witwatersrand, appearing in a few productions. She also interned at Ukhozi FM with DJ Sbu on The Breakfast Show and starred in shows such as Generations and Home Affairs IV.

She used her experience on-screen and behind the mic to expand her career as a professional voice artist.

Zesuliwe Hadebe delivers a wide range of styles in her voice-over profession, from corporate to dramatic, and more.

Mzansi Magic voice stuns South Africans

South African members of the online community hurried to the comment section after seeing Zesuliwe on their For You Pages. While some shared their amazement, other internet users joked that they were the voices behind certain adverts, too.

@nosipho_mqalafeni said to people on the internet:

"I’m so jealous, shame."

@tinkerbellnyana added humour in the comments, writing:

"I’m the voice behind GloCell, the mobile generation."

@an_introvert012 joked with the public:

"Don’t forget, I’m the one who added the 'aheya heya' after 'Mzansi fo sho.'"

@snow_singela, who was familiar with Zesuliwe's voice, had nothing but sweet things to say:

"She is my favourite by far. Her voice is like a hug."

@pfmuguti stated to the duo:

"You rock it, guys. I'm an upcoming voice-over artist from Zimbabwe. You inspire me a lot."

Interested in the profession, @zhu.man4 pleaded under the post:

"Please hook me up. I also want to do voice-overs."

@dumalicious86 humorously wrote in the comment section:

"I'm shocked by two things... that people still watch Mzansi Magic and that it has ads."

