A passionate Springboks supporter shared a viral video of himself fangirling over Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's remarkable performance

The fan's enthusiastic reaction and detailed analysis of Feinberg-Mngomezulu's skills have entertained and resonated with many viewers

The clip has sparked widespread discussion and celebration among fans, with many praising Feinberg-Mngomezulu's potential to play a crucial role in the Springboks' future success

A passionate Springboks supporter left South Africans entertained after he shared a video of himself fangirling over rising rugby star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

A fan gushed over Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s impressive performance against Argentina in a TikTok video. Image: @jeremy_duplessis/TikTok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu/Instagram

Source: UGC

The video went viral. The fan, with wide eyes and animated expressions, could hardly contain his excitement as he broke down the young fly-half’s remarkable performance on the field.

The clip, posted by the fan under the TikTok handle @jeremy_duplessis, begins with him exclaiming, "South Africa, what have we just witnessed tonight?" He went on to declare that in all his years of watching rugby, he had never seen a fly-half perform at such a high level. His disbelief and enthusiasm struck a chord with viewers instantly.

Central to his excitement was Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s extraordinary tally of 37 points scored single-handedly.

"Are you telling me that the Springboks have a generational fly-half on the books? I don’t want to get carried away, but I have never seen a fly-half perform to a level such as that," he said in the video that was uploaded on 29 September 2025 on TikTok.

@jeremy_duplessis praised not only the points but also the precision and composure displayed during the game. He highlighted a standout moment where Feinberg-Mngomezulu executed a flawless cross-kick to Cheslin Kolbe, describing it as having "the perfect weight on the grass."

He also admired how the young star sprinted after his own kick, showcasing not just skill but determination and flair.

"South Africa, know that we have a generational talent, that is the level we are talking about. Do you understand what level of influence a fly-half has on a game? Sacha Feinberg announcing himself to the world," he emphasised.

With the Rugby World Cup just two years away, he hinted at the exciting future ahead, suggesting that Feinberg-Mngomezulu could play a crucial role in shaping the Boks’ campaign. His closing words summed up the emotion felt by many fans as he expressed the following:

“Sacha Feinberg, take a bow, son, salute, salute, salute.”

The video quickly spread across social media, sparking debates and celebrations. While some joked about the supporter’s over-the-top reaction, most agreed that Mzansi may be witnessing the rise of a generational talent, one whose influence on the Springboks could define the next chapter of South African rugby.

A fan celebrated Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's outstanding performance. Image: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to man raving over Springboks fly-half's performance

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's impressive performance on the pitch.

Rick said:

"Brilliant play from Mngomezulu."

Simphiwe maSibiya Mzolo added:

"No DNA, just RSA."

Aaryan thee one and only expressed:

"This gave me goosebumps."

Ebbie shared:

"I can't wait to see him in the 2027 RWC., he was brilliant; may he grow from strength to strength."

Ntoko commented:

"There’s no 'alone' in team. He was part of a team, and that’s how he accomplished what he did, thanks to the contributions of his teammates. Not trying to take away anything from him & the stunning performance he put on, but it was still a group work thing and everyone played their part."

Watch the video below:

More on Sacha Feinberg Mngomezule

Briefly News reported that the young pivot's remarkable achievements have garnered widespread admiration from South Africans, heartfelt praise from his father, Nick Feinberg, and a substantial paycheck to complement his stellar performance.

reported that the young pivot's remarkable achievements have garnered widespread admiration from South Africans, heartfelt praise from his father, Nick Feinberg, and a substantial paycheck to complement his stellar performance. South Africans expressed pride and excitement after a viral TikTok video featured a woman praising Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s record-breaking rugby performance.

Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered one of the most impressive individual rugby performances in recent memory as South Africa thrashed Argentina 67-30 in Durban on Saturday, 27 September 2025.

Source: Briefly News