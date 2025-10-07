A South African content creator explained why Taiwan threatened to cut off the microchip supply after SA downgraded its Pretoria liaison office

President Ramaphosa responded to the threat by saying it's ineffectual because Taiwan isn't the only supplier

The video went viral, garnering over 3,000 reactions as South Africans showed they weren't worried about the threat, with some saying Taiwan can 'voetsek'

A young man from South Africa discussed Taiwan threatening to stop supplying SA with microchips. Images: @apov12345

A South African content creator living overseas has broken down why Taiwan is threatening to cut off microchip supply to South Africa - and why nobody seems worried about it. The video, shared by @apov12345 on 29 September 2025, explains the diplomatic situation that led to this threat.

In the clip, the content creator explains that microchips are the brains of all technology - phones, laptops, cars, remotes, and anything that runs on electricity with buttons. Taiwan is the biggest manufacturer of high-end microchips, and they've threatened to stop supplying South Africa. However, the South African government's response was basically "bring it on, try it."

President Ramaphosa was filmed responding to the threat, stating:

"We think it is an ineffectual threat because they are not the only ones who are supplying these semiconductors or microchips; there are many, there are quite several other countries and other countries actually going up the ladder..."

@apov12345 explained that there are two Chinas - the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People's Republic of China (mainland China). They were one country until 1949, when a civil war split them, with the losing side moving to Taiwan. The rule is that countries cannot associate with both - they must choose one. Almost every country now chooses mainland China.

In Africa, only Eswatini doesn't recognise mainland China, which is why it's been excluded from many China-Africa deals. @apov12345 discussed the SA microchips supply threat. South Africa has been under pressure to downgrade its relationship with Taiwan. SA is removing the liaison office (basically an embassy) from Pretoria's Hatfield area and moving it to Johannesburg, downgrading it to just a commercial office.

Taiwan was angry about this and threatened to cut off the microchip supply. However, countries like South Korea, China and Japan also produce microchips now, which is why the South African government doesn't seem scared. The content creator explains that China is using its economic power to pressure other countries to side with it, and the world is becoming a chessboard where powerful countries move their pawns around.

A young man shared a video discussing the latest issues between SA and Taiwanese government. Images: @apov12345

SA reacts to the Taiwan threat

South Africans weren't concerned about the threat:

@Mandi Pikoli noted:

"Lol, they listen to Trump. Trump told them to cut and send chips to China as well, but to send them to America, then they sell them to China."

@Skk Wills said:

"It's not like they were donating those microchips to us, they can voetsek."

@Given Ngobeni stated:

"Taiwan acting on US orders lol, we will still get those semiconductors via Europe."

@Kgabo Mahlaba pointed out:

"Fortunately, there are a few things we create from the microchip level; most of the things we use are pre-assembled."

@Stan Thabi agreed:

"There are many countries that produce microchips cheaply."

@Mbasa Rhymes Manyuka suggested:

"BRICS can produce and manufacture far better microchips for South Africans."

Taiwan and China's history

According to the Taiwanese government website, the ROC government relocated to Taiwan in 1949 during a civil war with the Chinese Communist Party. Since then, Taiwan and China have been under different governments, with the People's Republic of China never exercising sovereignty over Taiwan.

Content creator @apov12345 shared how global politics affects South Africa. Taiwan estimates its market share in semiconductor manufacturing to be between 50% to 70%, reaching 90% for advanced chips. However, with other countries like South Korea, China and Japan now producing semiconductors, Taiwan's monopoly is breaking.

South Africa's decision to downgrade Taiwan's diplomatic status aligns with UN Resolution 2758, which most countries follow by recognising mainland China as the legitimate representative.

