A South African content creator explained that Somalia has scrapped its visa-on-arrival system and replaced it with mandatory eVisas

The TikToker revealed that the UAE has also introduced new requirements for visa applicants, including submitting a copy of their passport's cover page

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes about the changes, with most people asking where Somalia is located and stating they never planned to visit the country anyway

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young man showed how South African passport holders will no longer have easy access to Somalia. Images: @ejv_27

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator who regularly discusses current affairs shared news that has left most of the country laughing rather than worried. TikTok user @ejv_27 posted a video on 2 October 2025 explaining that South African passport holders are losing certain travel privileges, particularly when it comes to Somalia and the UAE. The video sparked hundreds of comments, but none sounded concerned.

In the clip, the content creator explained that Somalia has officially ended its visa-on-arrival system, which previously allowed South Africans to handle their visa paperwork at the airport upon landing. The country has now replaced this with a mandatory eVisa system, meaning travellers must apply online before their trip. The application process promises approvals within one to three days, but there's a catch. If your application gets denied, you cannot board your flight, and the non-refundable application fee is lost. For South Africans who previously enjoyed the flexibility of sorting visas at the airport, this adds admin work and uncertainty, especially for urgent business or family travel.

The UAE has also introduced new requirements. When applying for a visa to the United Arab Emirates, travellers must now upload a copy of their passport's cover page, not just the data page with their photo. Both countries claim these changes are about stronger security and efficiency, but for African travellers, it means more paperwork and less flexibility.

SA passport holders will no longer be able to apply for a visa to enter Somalia at the border. Images: @ejv_27

Source: TikTok

Mzansi questions Somalia's location

@gfygtfo joked:

"Damn! It was my dream destination. Wait, where is Somalia again?"

@nhlanhlamqadi🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:

"😭Are you serious? What are we gonna do now? I can't believe this, this is terrible, can you talk to them for us😭, where is Somalia again?🤔"

@vinoo010 asked:

"Who even dreams of going there?"

@taylorsmith added:

"My wedding is ruined 😭😭😭"

@thandekilemasko questioned:

"My goodness, which South Africans are you talking about?"

@ejmubasendoeseb wondered:

"Where is this country 🤔"

@mosulirsa🇿🇦 commented:

"Are you being serious right now😅😅 Somali, do we look like pirates here?"

Somalia as a country

According to Wikipedia, Somalia is officially the Federal Republic of Somalia and is the easternmost country in continental Africa.

Somalia has the longest coastline on Africa's mainland and an estimated population of 18.1 million people, with 2.7 million living in the capital city, Mogadishu. Around 85% of residents are ethnic Somalis, making it one of Africa's most ethnically similar countries. The official languages are Somali and Arabic, and the overwhelming majority of the population is Sunni Muslims.

Content creator @ejv_27 explained in his video that Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency launched the eVisa service on 1 September 2025. The system was designed to make visa applications easier by allowing people to apply from anywhere in the world, with approvals delivered quickly. However, for South Africans used to making last-minute travel plans and handling visas upon arrival, the new system removes that flexibility.

Somalia is among the least developed countries in the world, with its economy mainly based on livestock, remittances from Somalis working abroad, and telecommunications. The country has faced decades of civil conflict, which has affected its development and infrastructure.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More rulings affecting South Africans

Briefly News recently reported on Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber issuing a stern warning to corrupt officials, and South Africans are hopeful the department can finally get back on track.

recently reported on Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber issuing a stern warning to corrupt officials, and South Africans are hopeful the department can finally get back on track. The Constitutional Court confirmed men can now take their wives' surnames, and the ruling sparked jokes about whether women will now pay lobola.

South African passport holders gained visa-free entry into Estonia, and the country's passport ranking climbed back into the top 50 globally for the first time since 2014.

Source: Briefly News