The moment when families meet for the first time at a wedding is filled with excitement and nerves, and it's a special occasion that marks the beginning of a new family dynamic and leaves lasting memories.

Some couples face delays, like flight cancellations, that make the first family meeting even more special, but these challenges only add to the anticipation and make the moment even more meaningful.

Waiting until the wedding day for families to meet can reduce stress and create a more peaceful introduction, and many couples appreciate this approach.

The TikTok video was uploaded on 1 October 2025 by the South African bride marrying her American groom.

The SA and US couple's mothers meet on wedding day. Image: @simskho/TikTok.

The meeting between a mother and her future daughter-in-law's mother is often one of the most anticipated and nerve-wracking moments at a wedding, especially when families haven’t met before.

Weddings go beyond cultural barriers.

Many couples reflected on the anticipation surrounding this first introduction, with some expressing how the calmness of waiting until the wedding day made it feel more special. Others shared stories of delays and logistical challenges like flight cancellations that made the meeting even more memorable. For some, it was a reunion long in the making, where parents who had known each other for years finally met face-to-face in a formal setting.

This unique moment raises several thought-provoking questions about family traditions and relationships. In some cultures, meeting before the wedding is not the norm, and families may only connect when the couple has reached a significant commitment. This reflects broader trends toward non-traditional wedding dynamics, where couples are increasingly opting for more personal and close celebrations rather than rigidly sticking to traditional timelines.

Families meeting for the first time at the wedding

Preparing for the families to meet for the first time at a wedding can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. To ensure a smooth introduction, it is helpful to set clear expectations beforehand. Communicate with both sides of the family about the dynamics they can expect and encourage open-mindedness.

Consider designating a neutral space or a casual activity, such as a pre-wedding brunch or rehearsal dinner, where both families can mingle before the big day. This can ease any tension and help break the ice.

It’s also important for the couple to stay calm and focused, ensuring they remain the centre of attention for their big day while allowing their families to create their own connections. Most importantly, remember that it’s normal for things to feel awkward at first, but these moments are also a chance to create lasting memories and build a foundation of mutual respect and understanding.

SA gets emotional over parents of bride and groom meeting at backyard wedding. Image: Oleg/Getty Images.

When @simskho shared the video, the diverse responses showed the different traditions and circumstances surrounding family introductions at weddings. Whether it’s out of convenience, distance, or family dynamics, many find it works best to let the wedding day be the moment that unites the two families. It’s clear that each journey to the altar is unique, but the shared moments of joy are what make them unforgettable.

novalexie said:

"My relationship with my family isn’t good at all, and my bf's family is Hispanic and mostly speaks Spanish. So they haven’t met after 4 years, and I honestly don’t want them to. This is reassuring that I literally can wait until my wedding day."

Fernanda Bazley wrote:

"So beautiful❤️what a sweet moment. I always think my mom and my MIL would have loved each other. Unfortunately, I lost my mom in 2011 and got married last year."

Dorothy stated:

"Keep in mind, some people are dating across the globe. So keep it cute in the comments. You never know what their situation was."

𖤐 𝔼𝕝𝕪𝕒 𖤐 commented:

"That's just so beautiful. I will not have any family members at my wedding, just lost my mom in January, everybody else is dead too 😭🪽🤍"

Cierra McKay said:

"Mine met for the first time on our wedding Day also! 🥰 My in-laws were supposed to meet the day before with my family, but flights kept getting delayed for them, and they didn't make it to the area until midnight 😴"

LindseySisco wrote:

"So sweet, but so crazy to me because my mom and my mother-in-law went to school together from grade school to high school! Lol."

user1724191772195 stated:

"Our families also met for the first time on our wedding day! I was so nervous about it, but it all worked out 😌"

Nakayi commented:

"Wow, I didn’t know people actually wait this long to meet other families before marriage...an I like this better."

