After six weeks of use, the PEP non-stick pan still performs well, with only minor scratches from utensils and remains in good condition, showing its long-lasting quality

To keep the PEP non-stick pan in top shape, it's recommended to use silicone or wooden utensils to prevent scratches, while hand washing is preferred to preserve the non-stick coating

PEP non-stick pans offer excellent value for money, with users praising their fast-cooking times and minimal oil use

The TikTok video went viral after being posted by a lady in Cape Town on 13 October 2025.

A local woman shares her PEP non-stick review after using it for six weeks. Image: @magesh.plugs/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a woman’s PEP non-stick pan, six weeks after purchase, has gone viral, with the pan remaining in excellent condition despite a few minor scratches from utensils. This demonstrates the durability and long-lasting quality of the product.

Maintenance tips for non-stick cookware

Proper care and maintenance are essential to prolonging the lifespan of non-stick cookware. For the PEP non-stick pan, using silicone or wooden utensils is highly recommended to prevent damage to the non-stick surface. Metal utensils can cause scratches that, over time, may compromise the coating, reducing the pan's performance.

After @magesh.plugs shared the TikTok video, the comments section gave some clarity on how to take care of a non-stick pan. For cleaning, hand washing is preferred to prevent damage from the harsh detergents and high heat of dishwashers. Also, lightly oiling the pan after cleaning can help maintain its non-stick properties, ensuring the surface remains smooth and easy to clean. These simple steps help preserve the pan, allowing it to remain in optimal condition for longer.

Tips to keep your pan in great condition for longer

According to Le Creust, pans should not be used on high heat either for preheating or cooking as the surface temperature will damage the non-stick surface.

Yuppiechef reported that you should add the oil to the pan while it's cold and gradually preheat the pan. Always use a low to medium heat to keep the coating as is, without breaking down over time, releasing toxic gases.

Six weeks later, a woman's take on PEP’s non-stick pan and Mzansi is loving it. Image: Morsa Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite some concerns about availability, PEP non-stick pans and pots have garnered praise for their quality and affordability, making them a popular choice for many households looking for durable and cost-effective cookware.

AA✨ wrote:

"I’m so sad they sold out online 😭😭😭. The pots and pans."

Sonic the Hedgehog stated:

"Nope, not dishwasher safe, that’s why I didn’t get them."



monza said:

"It looks ok, when I'm not using it I wash it and smear a bit of oil before putting it in my cupboard, it helps keep the non-stick effect."



Hlehle Poppy Mooi commented

"I bought it. Those cook fast or yimi? But besides that, it’s 👌 the quality is insane for that price."

Zinhlezz❤️🔥wrote:

First bought the R350 pot to test if I would love it. After my review, I went back and bought the whole set (black one), including the pan. I am very happy, shame💃💃they are the best."



Proudly Dabs stated:

"Mine is still fine. I'm using silicone utensils to avoid scratches."



Keri😍said:

"PEP NON STICK Pan & Pots are the best🥰🥰🥰, I agree with you. To add on your view, they cook fast, less oil to use, love cooking pap with them too... I use them daily."



Tswaa commented:

"The scratching might be because of the cooking utensils you use. Don’t use the bamboo, wooden, etc or any other hard material, even plastic. Get silicone ones. Zero scratches and the pans will last."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News haul stories

A South African content creator's video showing her new Takealot headboard went viral, with her personal approval easing the fears of hesitant shoppers.

A local woman's TikTok video showing her Shein haul for under R800 took social media by storm, and followers praised her fashionable finds while sharing their own tips on how to save on Shein.

A local woman shared how she managed to feed her large family on a budget by prioritising essentials, buying in bulk, and using discounts.

Source: Briefly News