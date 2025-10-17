A group of Grade 12 learners proudly shared their highest and lowest marks from their preliminary exams, showcasing their impressive academic achievements

The students' scores were remarkably high, with some achieving marks above 90% in multiple subjects, sparking admiration from viewers

The video has gone viral, with many South Africans applauding the pupils' dedication and academic excellence, congratulating them on their outstanding results

Mzansi peeps were left amazed after a video surfaced showing a group of Grade 12 learners proudly sharing their highest and lowest marks from their preliminary exams, and the results were nothing short of impressive.

Matric learners wowed South Africans after they revealed their highest and lowest prelim results. Image: @olefixane

Source: TikTok

In the clip shared by a Grade 12 pupil on TikTok under the handle @olefixane, who played the role of interviewer, asking her fellow matriculants to reveal their academic highs and lows, excluding Life Orientation, which went viral on social media. The responses showcased just how committed these young minds are as they prepare for their final exams.

First up was Joan-Marie, who set the tone by revealing that her highest mark was a remarkable 98% in Biology, while her lowest was 89% in German. Following her was Lesedi, who earned 88% in Maths as her top score and shared that Physics and Accounting, both scoring 76%, were her lowest.

Hannah proudly mentioned that her strongest subject was German, with a score of 94%, while she scored 86% in Physics, marking it as her lowest. Masabata shared similar success, achieving 90% in Accounting and 81% in English.

Another high achiever, Jomarie, said her highest was 94% in Maths and lowest 81% in English, while Janeke impressed with 95% in Afrikaans but admitted to 65% in Maths as her weakest.

Tyrese revealed that her highest mark was 81% in Business Studies, with Maths as her lowest at 60%. Rele noted her best subjects were German or Drama, both sitting at 86%, and her lowest was English at 70%.

Lona followed with 91% in History and 70% in English and Maths, while Kamo scored 91% in Maths and 80% in Afrikaans. Oprah revealed an 89% in Business as her top mark and 65% in Accounting as her lowest.

Lastly, Ashley wrapped up the video, uploaded on 16 October 2025 by social media user @olefixane, with 95% in Biology and 88% in Afrikaans, with Physics as Ashley's lowest score.

Although the exact location of the school was not mentioned, the clip went viral, gaining massive traction on the internet.

South Africans online were quick to applaud the group, with many saying the results reflected the bright future of SA's youth. Others joked that these learners' 'lowest marks' were what most people could only dream of achieving.

A Grade 12 pupil interviewed her grade mates on their prelim marks in a TikTok video. Image: @olefixane

Source: TikTok

Mzansi applauds the Grade 12 pupils on their results

The online community of South Africa flooded the comments section, congratulating the learners on their impressive prelims, saying:

Lovely Lolo2 shared:

"My highest was 70 and my lowest was 38. Judge all you want."

KK asked:

"Joan, what are they feeding you at home?"

Pabi inquired:

"Which papers are you guys writing 😭."

Nozibusiso Dladla wrote:

"The highest was 97 in English. Lowest is IsiZulu 83."

Bronjie replied:

"These gals are super smart. That's absolutely amazing. I don't know them but so proud and smiling."

Kideo commented:

"These girls are super smart and super gorgeous. I can safely say the equation is balanced."

Watch the video below:

