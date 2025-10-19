SA Learns Reason They Can’t Take Vuvuzelas to the US for 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Africans were overjoyed after Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Locals made plans to travel overseas together to watch the team play for the country with the world champions

The people of Mzansi wanted to release the vuvuzelas, but soon learned they might not be able to

South Africans nervously bit their fingernails on 14 October when Bafana Bafana played against Rwanda.

SA planned to take their vuvuzelas out for the first time in 15 years. Image: @Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi celebrated a big win for the country when their team scored three goals to none and automatically secured a spot in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The people of South Africa made plans to travel together to support Bafana Bafana.

Locals suggested that they should take a collection of vuvuzelas with them to support their team to victory abroad, but soon learned that they might not be able to. A TikTokker created a platform for South Africans to discuss their plans two days ago after they said:

“It’s time to release the vuvuzelas for the first time in 15 years.”

SA cannot bring vuvuzelas to FIFA World Cup

South Africans recently learned that they might not be able to take their vuvuzelas to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to an article by International Business Times, in 2014 the FIFA’s stadium code of conduct banned any musical instruments, no matter their size, including the vuvuzela.

Although the instrument is part of the South African culture, it might not be accepted in other parts of the world, and one would need to check with the organiser’s rules for fan items and noise instruments. If vuvuzelas are allowed on the premises, one might still face restrictions on when one may use the instrument.

Where is the 2026 FIFA World Cup

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three North American countries: the US, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament expanded from 32 teams to 48 with 104 games.

Here are the major venues:

US: Arenas in Los Angeles, Miami, and Seattle

Mexico: Estadio Aztecs in Mexico City

Canada: Vancouver and Toronto

Tickets have already been with basic seats for phase one, priced at $60 (R1042,09).

SA plans to release vuvuzelas for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Social media users shared their thoughts after hearing why they might not be able to take their vuvuzelas abroad:

SA plans to take vuvuzelas to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: @Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

@Ace said:

“Guys, I feel like vuvuzelas were a figment of our imagination because not a single person still has one. They disappeared overnight. This feels like the Mandela effect.”

@Onke_Mdlulwa remembered:

“The red Coca-Cola vuvuzela with a white mouthpiece was a monster.”

@Pretty Average shared:

“I think South Africans were the only people that thoroughly enjoyed the 2010 World Cup, what a time.”

@ClaXon chuckled:

“They gave Europeans nightmares.”

@socioperc suggested:

“People who are going to the US download this sound and play it on small speakers all at the same time at the stadium.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke celebrates Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that South African sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke recently celebrated Bafana Bafana's big win. The South African national soccer team made it through and qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Source: Briefly News