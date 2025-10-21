Global site navigation

Teacher Celebrates Student’s 2nd 100% Exam Mark With Over R3k in Cash in TikTok Video
People

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A passionate teacher showed the way he celebrated one of his students who performed well
  • The mathematics educator showered his student with compliments for performing well by making a big deal out of his results
  • People were delighted to see the way a teacher went the extra mile to reward his top-performing student

A video on TikTok showed a teacher taking a moment to applaud one of his students. The math and science educator, popularly known as Mr X, made one student's effort worthwhile in his class.

Teacher gives student money for getting 100% in exam
A teacher gave students money for getting 100% in an exam. Image: @mrxmathsandscience
Source: TikTok

The video of Mr X celebrating his student received thousands of likes. People were stunned by the generous cash prize that he gave to the top-performing student.

A passionate teacher in a TikTok video by @mrxmathsandscience filmed the moment he rewarded one of these students in class. The maths teacher announced that one of the students got everything correct in his exam. He also revealed that it was not the first time that the student received 100% on a test. The teacher encouraged the entire class to cheer as the top-performing student came to the front of the classroom. To reward the student, Mr X presented him with R3,500 in cash that was well earned for the perfect marks.

Mr X is a maths and phyic teacher
Mr X is a beloved a maths and physics teacher. Image: mrxmathsandscience
Source: TikTok

South Africa inspired by top performer

Many people thought that the teacher was doing a good job of encouraging his students to work harder. Others were impressed that the boy managed to get 100% on his exam. Watch the video of the maths teacher and read the comments from people below:

SUEANNE LAUREN MCKEN was moved:

"It's the cheering of the classmates for me💯"

IndoniNails and Lashes🔥🤏🏽 cheered for the young man:

"He is shy maaaan🥺❤️, May he stay like this and never change🙏🏽 May God protect him🙏🏽"

Nhoxx remarked:

"I knew I wasn’t the problem, wish I had a teacher like you 🫡"

Monde Sakhile Khumalo shared his experience with the same teacher:

"One day, I will buy you your dream car, Mr X. You used to teach me physics in 2012, and your friend was teaching us maths. I am far in life, one day I will start giving back, and I know one thing, you will be my first stop when I do so."

Nsuu Goldie🫠😍 cracked a joke:

"My teacher thinks it's AI 😔❤"

Hlokza gushed:

"Thank you, teacher, may all teachers learn from you. You can't get 100% and not get anything for motivation."

lindia was impressed:

"You can see this teacher is passionate about teaching. I love this."

Ntokzin applauded the student's second 100% mark:

"The first time was so nice he had to do it twice😂😂"


Leanna_Dlomo shared:

"He is the best teacher shem❤️❤️😁 I passed my matric because of him, now I'm in Uni🥺♥"

