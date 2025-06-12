A viral TikTok video shows a South African teacher uniquely motivating her students by attaching cash rewards to high-scoring academic scripts.

A South African teacher's viral TikTok video showcasing her practice of financially rewarding students for good grades has sparked widespread discussion and admiration for her innovative approach to motivating academic excellence.

In an inspiring display of dedication and unconventional motivation, a South African teacher has captured the hearts of social media users by rewarding her students financially for exceptional academic performance.

A video shared by TikTok user Zikhona Bulu has gone viral, showcasing a teacher distributing marked scripts to her students. She holds papers that have been graded and stapled to them are amounts of money. The students happily accepted their scripts, celebrating when they discovered the money attached.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The teacher’s smart strategy

This innovative approach to motivating students by offering direct financial incentives for academic excellence has resonated deeply with many. While traditional reward systems in schools often include certificates, accolades, or other non-monetary recognition, this direct financial reward provides a unique and immediate form of appreciation that can be particularly impactful.

Reactions to Zikhona's video have been overwhelmingly positive, with many users praising her creativity, generosity, and commitment to her learners. Comments flowed in, commending her for finding an engaging way to inspire academic excellence, especially using her own hard-earned money.

A South African teacher rewards students with cash for their excellent academic results. Image: Image: Zikhona_Bulu

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows the teacher love

Edwin McLaren wrote:

“And the top performer keeps clapping for others.”

Vinolia Nompumelelo Masango said:

“Who else noticed that the one who got last kept clapping for others?”

Snowy wrote:

“How I wish teachers were all like you.”

Lelo said:

“I remember my teacher gifting me R100 for getting level 7 in life science. Today I’m a life science student-teacher.”

NishiaLindeMunyai shared:

“Lol, I know myself would never get this money, I used to obtain 3/150 back then.”

Umm Ibraheem said:

“My daughter came home yesterday excited and told me she's the number two in her class for Math. To think I still owe her a birthday cake, oh man Modimo amphe mereko hle ke khone go thabisa bana baka.”

Pearl added:

“Kshuthi wonke umuntu uzo your phasa nge nkani.”

Unknown wrote:

“I've never got a single R20 that time I was getting 130/150.”

Kgothy said:

“What a motivation booster, ma’am. I love this.”

Mogauj commented:

“What an inspiration. Wow. You deserve your flowers, teacher. Giving them hope and courage.”

ILHAAM said:

She's not the teacher of the year… She's the teacher of the YEARS. I love this… motivation and rewards.”

Mashaba Hudson wrote:

“The fact that the top learner is congratulating others when they get an award shows humanity.”

