Mathematics Teacher Rewards Learners Who Aced a Test With Money, TikTok Video Sparks Admiration
by  Hilary Sekgota
  • One teacher used her hard-earned money to reward her brilliant learners who aced a mathematics test
  • She posted a TikTok video showing the amazing results and money clipped to the answer papers
  • People appreciated the woman's initiative in motivating her pupils and they showed her love in the comments section

A school teacher showed off her student's answer papers on TikTok
A school teacher spoiled her brilliant mathematics learners. Image: @surpricemalatji74
Source: TikTok

A caring educator went above and beyond to celebrate her learners' achievements. She rewarded the pupils who excelled in a mathematics test.

School teacher shows her act of kindness

The teacher @surpricemalatji74 shared the amazing results on her TikTok account. She attached R20 notes to the answer papers to acknowledge their hard work.

Heartwarming video makes waves on TikTok

The heartwarming video quickly gained traction. Good teachers are hard to come by and Mzansi people took the opportunity to celebrate the woman's selfless gesture.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi showers teacher with love

The woman was showered with messages of admiration and gratitude. Some highlighted the impact her action will have on the learners.

See some comments below:

@nathifani asked:

"Where were you when I did maths? "

@busisiwe@bv mentioned:

"Big up teacher, appreciation with a reward is a good motivation."

@Dimpho shared:

"My maths teacher takes the top 10 out for lunch. "

@~philisiwe~ pleaded:

"Please come to Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog in Witbank asseblief."

@nontobekocebekhul4 commented:

"Well done ma'am. ❤️ This is motivation for the kids to work hard."

@EwanteL wrote:

"Your are such an inspiration to them. May God bless you more and keep doing good."

@peyton asked:

"This is unfair for those who got under 80 or 70. Do you pay them too?"

@Bongz added:

"I don't like this idea. What if the child's best is 50%."

Teacher hailed for spoiling students

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that gone are the days when students get a star in their books after performing exceptionally well in exams.

A teacher showed how she gets her students to remain competitive by sharing a short video of money attached to their papers. Taking to her TikTok page, a teacher shared a short clip showing the money she gave the students who did very well.

