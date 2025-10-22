A man posted a TikTok video telling others his method for always getting distinctions in university

The man shows off his impressive marks in a TikTok video before sharing nuggets of wisdom with others

Online users were inspired by the man who clearly has a handle on his academics at varsity

A TikTok video went viral showing a man who plugged other people with the secret to academic success in varsity. The man gave useful tips after proving to people that he is a star student.

A man shared his university study tips that help him get As. Image: Maskot

The man's TikTok video, filled with study tips, received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video and said they were motivated to do better at school.



In a TikTok video by @sakhile__m, he told people that they can get distinctions guaranteed even in university. The man said that they must follow a key formula, which is nothing new, and it is to study past papers. The TikTokker suggested that university students should practice with past papers regularly. He said the key is to use past papers under exam conditions, writing the exam under the time limit, without referencing any study materials for the answers.



A man's university study tips resonated with others pursuing their degree. Image: Shepard

South Africa appreciates study tips

Many people commented, saying the young man's study tips were useful. Online users shared their own experiences with trying to be top performers in university. Watch the video of the man's university study tips below:



🧠 applauded the study tips:

"I always tell my students this: You identify a problem, then find a solution."

lady_croc 🐊 said:

"Sakhile, you just saved me yazi. Ngizo passa ke manje."

Mikateko Chauke92 said:

"Bro, I used that method in high school and it worked so well, but when I came to varsity, I couldn't even find the correct past papers, and I was so confused, why would they not publish them 😭😭"



Misha Masemola exclaimed:

"😭Yho, I’m too soft on myself yazi?! Also, it’s time I change my ways, thank you❤"

Philile was impressed by the woman:

"Can you study for me nge graduation ngizothi wangenza umuntu ebantwini🤲😭🥹"

Nancy 👗 admitted to just wanting their degree:

"Am I toxic for just wanting my degree at this point. 😩"



Thesha agreed with the study tips:

"This is the key and exactly what I always do for exams and it works all the time."

Retha Bhungane kaNtsele gushed:

"This is pure gold."

Saucy🥤 said:

"I swear you helped 40% of us."

