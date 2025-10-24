A content creator attempted to do her entire skincare routine using only Afrikaans words after a follower challenged her

The video showed how difficult it can be for some South Africans to speak Afrikaans fluently

Facebook users flooded the comments section, sharing their own struggles with learning Afrikaans

A local woman went viral after sharing a funny clip on her Facebook page. Images: @shivaika

A young woman who regularly shares beauty content and videos about managing eczema posted a video on 17 September 2025 that had viewers absolutely losing it. In the video, the young woman showed how she attempted to complete her entire skin care routine, but without speaking English.

This started when a follower challenged the young woman to do her skin care routine, where she only spoke Afrikaans. Right from the start, she admitted that she doesn't really know how to speak Afrikaans properly, but she was going to give it her best shot anyway. So the video kicked off with her trying to explain what she was doing, but the words just weren't coming out right. When she tried to say that she was removing her makeup, she couldn't come up with the proper words and ended up using the Afrikaans words to just say 'make-up bye-bye.'

She kept laughing every time she tried to say a new sentence in Afrikaans, which even led to her admitting that she had failed the subject in school because it was so difficult, and this made her laugh even more. As she continued with her routine, her words and actions got even more entertaining. She managed to get one sentence correct: Was my gesig (wash my face).

From there, her words got worse as she continued using funny versions of English words to sound Afrikaans. She called one item a red light and her face cream 'this white thing.' She ended the video with a hilarious note that left Mzansi relating.

A young woman tried to do her skin care routine while speaking Afrikaans, and it turned into comedy gold. Images: @shivaika

Facebook users relate to the funny Afrikaans video

Content creator @Shiv Sewlal's video went viral, getting over 1,000 reactions as South Africans couldn't get enough of her honest attempt at speaking Afrikaans.

@sinajoshua joked:

"Was my gesig is the only sentence you said right lol... It was too funny🤣🤣"

@shanaazbux related to the struggle, writing:

"'Ekke doen' I'm dead… I've gotten better, but I still speak broken Afrikaans…"

@katmaggie added:

"Real, that's how we wrote our essays🤣"

@ritishamaharaj admitted:

"🤣🤣 I watched this like 8 times"

@wafekahkarriem appreciated the effort, saying:

"Day made 🤣 Thank you for being brave and attempting Afrikaans, tien uit tien 10/10 👌"

@shaaistashaikjeekhan laughed:

"Lol. How did you end up sounding Russian? 😂😂😂"

@elandresenekal gushed:

"I love it when you speak foreign. Lol🤣🤣🤣"

Why learning a second language is so hard

According to Steve Kaufmann, a linguist, many people struggle with learning new languages because they haven't experienced success with it before and don't believe they can actually do it. He explained that language learning is about slowly getting used to the language through lots of exposure, even if you make mistakes along the way.

People get frustrated because they forget what they learned or can't use grammar correctly, but that's completely normal. The problem is that many learners expect to nail everything after studying it once, when actually you need to keep practising and exposing yourself to the language over and over again.

Kaufmann also mentioned that once you've successfully learned one new language, it becomes easier to learn others because you've already proven to yourself that you can do it. The hardest part is always that first language because you're climbing the mountain for the first time without knowing if you'll reach the top.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

