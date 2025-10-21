A video showed some men who took advantage after finding Santa Claus at a shopping centre

The post on TikTok showed people that some men are still in touch with their inner child, excited about Father Christmas

Online users were in stitches after a series of photos showed grown men interacting with Santa Claus

Some men on TikTok went viral after spending time with Father Christmas. The post on TikTok left many people in stitches as they showed men acting like little boys.

Men sat on Father Christmas' lap in a photo on TikTok. Image: Manonallard / Getty Images / blaq_king14

Source: UGC

The photos of the men and Father Christmas received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video and were thoroughly amused by the guys who showed that they were connected to their inner children.



In a post on TikTok by @blaq_king14, a group of men each took turns meeting Father Christmas. The clip went through a compilation of men sitting on Father Christmas' lap. The men looked happy after presumably telling Santa Claus their Christmas wishes. In each picture, all of the men were smiling ear-to-ear as they sat with Father Christmas.

Men were like kids after they spotted Father Christmas. Image: Manonallard

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amused by men and Father Christmas

People thought that the men who did the most in photos with Santa Claus were hilarious. Online users cracked jokes about the men's childish adventure. See the photo compilation of men posing with Father Christmas and read people's comments below:

nkululeko nkosi thought the men were wholesome:

"Inner child fulfilment."

JASON

"Eii nami Bafwethu, if I'm going to the mall to spend money, I'm definitely getting my money's worth 😏."

sbuda101111 was in disbelief:

"I stand to be corrected, it's AI akere guys?🥺💔😂





denz3l admitted to craving simple childish joys:

"This and a birthday party are a few of my dreams. I'm 22 years old by the way😭"

North God was also amazed by the men's spectacle:

"This can't be true, amadoda amadala kangaka.😭😂"

Sihle Mshazi was amused:

"Akasabhorekile Father Christmas ku first slide 😂😂(Father Christmas is so annoyed)"

ZEE🍂 was curious:

"I wonder what they asked Santa to give them for Christmas 😅😅"



Obmamaw054 supported the men:

"What's wrong with healing the inner child? This Christmas, l'm buying myself a jumping castle

majorr🪐 was amused by the grown men with Father Christmas:

"I'd burst put in laughter if I saw this live😭"

Tumelo was touched by the video of the men with Father Christmas:

"When you realise most didn’t have a chance when they were kids?"

Source: Briefly News