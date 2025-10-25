A video on TikTok went viral as it showed children having fun after a popular Marvel superhero made an appearance at their school

The school children looked like they were having a fun day after their school organised for a familiar cartoon character to entertain the kids

People were thoroughly amused by the hilarious show the person dressed as a popular superhero put on

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans were thoroughly entertained by a video of a person dressed up as a Marvel hero. The TikTok video of primary school kids enjoying the bizarre Marvel hero performance went viral.

A TikTok video of primary school pupils watching Sper-Man perform for them went viral. Image: Pixdeluxe / Bouillante / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post of the children interacting with the man dressed as a fictional character received more than 40,000 likes. Thousands of people commented on the video with hilarious jokes about the show that the children's performer put on.

In a TikTok video by @tbosthedj, someone dressed up as Spider-Man entertained a bunch of children. The primary school kids were dressed in their bright summer clothes and chanting, "Spider, Spider" as the man in the Spider-Man ensemble danced. The person behind the Spider-Man costume busted some hilarious moves for the sake of the children who were excited over his presence.

The man dressed as Spider-Man to entertain kids did not act like the character. Image: AFP / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa jokes about Spider-Man

Many people made fun of the performer dressed as Spider-Man. People were convinced that the person behind the mask was desperate for a job. Some people joked that the Spider-Man in the clip looked more like The Amazing Rabobi, a South African Spider-Man cartoon from the 80s. According to Fortress of Soltitude, the Mzansi Spide-Man was available in isiXhosa at 5 pm on TV 1, now SABC 1. Watch the video of the person dressed as Spider-Man and dancing for children below:

amkele krwece was amused by the unconvincing Spier-Man:

"Guys understand that they are kids they will not know that this Spider-Man is really or fake 😂😂😂"



Ntuh Ntombela was amused:

"🤣The kids are not buying it this time🤣look how they are staring at him."

Malope Anderson joked about Spider-Man's physique:

"😂😂Is Spider-Man on Ozempic?"

Lindelanimndaba wrote:

"Imagine you're absent from school and the following day everyone tells you that Spiderman was around 😂"

Br_Molaolwa✍️✨🔥 joked:

"Kids must come with R200, there will be Spider 😭"





Mendu💚 added:

"Peter Phakathi 😭"



Ringo Dee imagined:

"My kid will come back home nd say bekuno spider eskolwena, esho lento (...there was Spider-Man and mean this thing.)😭😭"



Canaunau saw Spider-Man differently:

"This is not Spiderman ke "Rabobi."

ALU was amused:

"The definition of l know someone cheaper 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about interesting performers

Source: Briefly News