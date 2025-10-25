Primary School Kids Cheer for Spider-Man’s Bizarre Performance in TikTok Video
- A video on TikTok went viral as it showed children having fun after a popular Marvel superhero made an appearance at their school
- The school children looked like they were having a fun day after their school organised for a familiar cartoon character to entertain the kids
- People were thoroughly amused by the hilarious show the person dressed as a popular superhero put on
South Africans were thoroughly entertained by a video of a person dressed up as a Marvel hero. The TikTok video of primary school kids enjoying the bizarre Marvel hero performance went viral.
The post of the children interacting with the man dressed as a fictional character received more than 40,000 likes. Thousands of people commented on the video with hilarious jokes about the show that the children's performer put on.
In a TikTok video by @tbosthedj, someone dressed up as Spider-Man entertained a bunch of children. The primary school kids were dressed in their bright summer clothes and chanting, "Spider, Spider" as the man in the Spider-Man ensemble danced. The person behind the Spider-Man costume busted some hilarious moves for the sake of the children who were excited over his presence.
South Africa jokes about Spider-Man
Many people made fun of the performer dressed as Spider-Man. People were convinced that the person behind the mask was desperate for a job. Some people joked that the Spider-Man in the clip looked more like The Amazing Rabobi, a South African Spider-Man cartoon from the 80s. According to Fortress of Soltitude, the Mzansi Spide-Man was available in isiXhosa at 5 pm on TV 1, now SABC 1. Watch the video of the person dressed as Spider-Man and dancing for children below:
amkele krwece was amused by the unconvincing Spier-Man:
"Guys understand that they are kids they will not know that this Spider-Man is really or fake 😂😂😂"
Ntuh Ntombela was amused:
"🤣The kids are not buying it this time🤣look how they are staring at him."
Malope Anderson joked about Spider-Man's physique:
"😂😂Is Spider-Man on Ozempic?"
Lindelanimndaba wrote:
"Imagine you're absent from school and the following day everyone tells you that Spiderman was around 😂"
Br_Molaolwa✍️✨🔥 joked:
"Kids must come with R200, there will be Spider 😭"
Mendu💚 added:
"Peter Phakathi 😭"
Ringo Dee imagined:
"My kid will come back home nd say bekuno spider eskolwena, esho lento (...there was Spider-Man and mean this thing.)😭😭"
Canaunau saw Spider-Man differently:
"This is not Spiderman ke "Rabobi."
ALU was amused:
"The definition of l know someone cheaper 😂"
