A UNISA graduate finally fulfilled her long-awaited dream of walking the graduation stage five years after completing her studies, moving Mzansi with her perseverance

Her emotional TikTok video captured the heartfelt moment, inspiring South Africans who faced similar academic delays during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with love and congratulations, celebrating her resilience and the symbolic power of finally crossing the stage

A proud University of South Africa (UNISA) graduate has melted hearts across Mzansi after finally walking the graduation stage five years after completing her studies, marking an emotional end to a long journey delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A graduate proudly walked the stage in a heartwarming ceremony, following the 2020 COVID delay.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @lifewithangie3, graduated in 2020, shared the touching moment in a now-viral TikTok video showing herself confidently walking across the stage as her name was called.

Dressed in her cap and gown, she radiated joy and pride as she received her hard-earned qualification, a milestone she had been waiting years to experience in person.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she expressed the following:

"2020 graduate. 2025 ceremony. The moment was worth the wait 🎓💛."

A statement that resonated deeply with many South Africans who faced similar delays and disruptions to their academic journeys during the pandemic. @lifewithangie3 did not, however, express the reason for her delay.

The clip that was posted on 30 September 2025 by the TikTok user @lifewithangie3 quickly gained traction online, drawing emotional reactions from social media users who celebrated her perseverance and resilience. Many viewers congratulated her for holding onto her dream despite the long wait, while others shared their own stories of delayed graduations and how COVID-19 had impacted their milestones.

UNISA, like many universities in South Africa, postponed several physical graduation ceremonies during the height of the pandemic, with some students receiving their qualifications virtually or by post, potentially leading to issues with perceived fairness in academic achievement recognition.

SA cheers on the UNISA graduate

South Africans were touched by the young lady's story as they took to the comments section to rave over her milestone, saying:

Kelly | Travel said:

"Congratulations 🥳."

Xolisile Dlamini added:

"I was graduating same day as you. It was such a beautiful day 🥺💯. UNISA owes us nothing 🙌🏾. Congratulations 🥳."

ChristyCma stated:

"Congratulations, mine is today at 9:00 am 🥰."

Kulcha commented:

"Covid19 gang congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳."

